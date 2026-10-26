Teams struggling to get back into the win column collide when the Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles in a key NFC East matchup on 'Monday Night Football.' Philadelphia has dropped four in a row, while Dallas has lost two consecutive games. The Cowboys (2-4), who are 1-1 in the division, are 1-3 in games against NFC foes. The Eagles (2-4), who are 1-0 in the division, are also 1-3 in the conference. Philadelphia will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for potentially the rest of the year. In his place will be Tanner McKee. Receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is out, while running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is questionable but expected to play. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds have Dallas as a 4.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 43.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, be sure to see the 'Monday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

A CBS Sports HQ analyst who also is featured on the Early Edge, Hunt regularly can be seen breaking down NFL and CFB matchups. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 in the NFL (plus $1,075 for $100 players) on NFL betting sites. He is 31-18-2 on his last 51 NFL picks involving the Philadelphia Eagles, returning $1,085 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Cowboys vs. Eagles. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Eagles spread Cowboys -4.5 Cowboys vs. Eagles over/under 43.5 points Cowboys vs. Eagles money line Cowboys -210, Eagles +190 Cowboys vs. Eagles picks See picks at SportsLine Cowboys vs. Eagles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

Hunt is leaning Under 43.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Under has hit in four of the last five head-to-head matchups, including both games last season. The Under has hit in each of the last two Dallas games, including a 23-13 Week 6 loss at Green Bay. The Under is also 3-1 in Philadelphia's last four games.

Dallas' offense has been stymied over the past two weeks, scoring an average of 14.5 points over that stretch. Quarterback Dak Prescott has completed 58 of 96 passes (60%) for 574 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions in those two games. He had one other interception nullified by penalty against the Packers.

With Hurts out, the Eagles have also had a hard time scoring points, averaging 14.5 points over the last four games. Hunt is confident that trend continues. Tanner McKee struggled at times in his first start last week, a 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He completed 26 of 45 passes (57.8%) for 215 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cowboys vs. Eagles picks

Hunt also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Eagles spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,085 to $100 players over his last 51 Philadelphia Eagles ATS picks, and find out.