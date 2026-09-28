The Philadelphia Eagles will look to stay perfect on the season when they battle the Chicago Bears in a key NFC matchup on 'Monday Night Football.' Philadelphia is coming off a 24-20 win over the Tennessee Titans, while Chicago dropped a 9-3 decision to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Eagles (2-0), who won the NFC East at 11-6 a year ago, are 7-3 on the road since the start of last season. The Bears (1-1), who won the NFC North at 11-6 in 2025, are 6-3 on their home field since last September. Chicago has ruled out without starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring). Case Keenum will reportedly start, while Tyson Bagent (concussion) will be available as the backup. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. The latest Eagles vs. Bears odds have Philadelphia as a 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Bears vs. Eagles picks, or 'Monday Night Football' predictions, be sure to see what Emory Hunt has to say.

A CBS Sports HQ analyst, Hunt regularly can be seen breaking down NFL matchups. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 in NFL (+$1,075 for $100 players) against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this season on a 31-18-2 roll on picks involving the Eagles, returning $1,075 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Bears. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Bears spread Eagles -3.5 Eagles vs. Bears over/under 41.5 points Eagles vs. Bears money line Eagles -201, Bears +168 Eagles vs. Bears picks See picks at SportsLine Eagles vs. Bears streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Eagles vs. Bears predictions

Hunt is leaning Under 41.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Bears have obvious concerns at quarterback that could limit their offensive upside. While their offense looked dominant in the opener, they scored just a field goal in last week's loss after Williams went down.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has struggled a bit in its first two games, but has been able to pull out the win late against both Washington (24-22) and Tennessee (24-20). Quarterback Jalen Hurts has led the Eagles, completing 64.5% of his passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. Hunt expects Philadelphia's defense to be relentless against an undermanned Chicago offense, helping keep this game below the total. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Eagles vs. Bears picks

In addition to going Under, Hunt also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Bears on 'Monday Night Football,' and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Eagles spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,085 to $100 players over his last 51 Philadelphia picks, and find out.