NFC South rivals clash when the Atlanta Falcons battle the New Orleans Saints on 'Monday Night Football' as the Saints celebrate the 20th anniversary of their "Domecoming" following Hurricane Katrina. Atlanta bludgeoned Green Bay 35-14 in Week 3, while New Orleans fell short 35-27 to Las Vegas. The Falcons (1-2), who finished 8-9 a year ago, are 5-6 on the road since the start of last season. The Saints (1-2), who finished 6-11 in 2025, are 3-6 on their home field since the start of last September. Linebackers Kaden Elliss (calf) and Anfernee Jennings (knee) and defensive lineman Carl Granderson (ankle) are all out for the Saints, along with running back Travis Etienne (hamstring), who is on injured reserve. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The latest Falcons vs. Saints odds have New Orleans as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Falcons vs. Saints picks, or 'Monday Night Football' predictions be sure to see what Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He is coming off a 2025 NFL season in which he went 50-37 ATS (57.5%), putting him at 643-555 ATS all time at NFL betting sites. He also enters this matchup on a 22-12-2 roll on his last 36 picks involving the Falcons, returning $826 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hartstein has zeroed in on Falcons vs. Saints. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Saints vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Saints spread Saints -1.5 Falcons vs. Saints over/under 47.5 points Falcons vs. Saints money line Saints -118, Falcons +105 Falcons vs. Saints picks See picks at SportsLine Falcons vs. Saints streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Saints vs. Falcons predictions

Hartstein is leaning Over 47.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. He knows both offenses can move the ball, even though New Orleans will be hampered without Etienne. The Over has hit in five of the past nine Falcons games, and in two of the past three Saints matchups.

With Michael Penix Jr. back under center for Atlanta, the Falcons' offense is much more formidable. Running back Bijan Robinson is also a weapon. He rushed 29 times for 194 yards and two scores in the win over the Packers.

The Saints, meanwhile, have one of the league's best combinations with quarterback Tyler Shough throwing for 917 yards and eight touchdowns and wide receiver Chris Olave with 27 receptions for 375 yards and one touchdown. He also has six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 47. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Falcons vs. Saints picks

Hartstein also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Falcons vs. Saints on 'Monday Night Football,' and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Falcons vs. Saints spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $826 to $100 players over his last 36 Atlanta Falcons picks, and find out.