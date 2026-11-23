The Cincinnati Bengals will look to stay hot when they take on the Washington Commanders on 'Monday Night Football.' Cincinnati has won five in a row after defeating Pittsburgh 38-18 in Week 10. Washington, meanwhile, outlasted the New York Giants 24-21 on Nov. 12. The Bengals lead the AFC North at 7-2, while the Commanders are third in the NFC East at 3-5-1. Washington running back Jacory Crosky-Merritt (groin) has been activated from the IR and is active. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The latest Bengals vs. Commanders odds have Cincinnati as a 6.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Bengals vs. Commanders picks, be sure to see the 'Monday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this matchup on a 35-18-2 roll on NFL picks involving the Cincinnati Bengals, returning 14.5 units to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Bengals vs. Commanders. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Commanders spread Bengals -6.5 Bengals vs. Commanders over/under 54.5 points Bengals vs. Commanders money line Bengals -292, Commanders +260 Bengals vs. Commanders picks See picks at SportsLine Bengals vs. Commanders streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bengals vs. Commanders predictions

White is leaning Over 54.5 combined points for at betting apps. The Over has hit in three of the last five head-to-head meetings. It is also 6-4 in the last 10 Commanders games and 5-2 in the last seven Bengals games. The Over is also 3-2 in the last five Cincinnati road games and 2-1 in Cincinnati games against teams allowing between 21 and 25 points per game.

White sees both teams putting up a lot of points. Cincinnati is third in the league, averaging 30.9 points per game, while the Commanders avreage 21.8. Neither teams' defense has been special, with Cincinnati allowing 21.4 points and Washington giving up 24.8. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bengals vs. Commanders picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Bengals vs. Commanders on 'Monday Night Football,' and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Commanders spread you need to jump, all from the expert who is +14.5 units over his last 55 Bengals picks, and find out.