After bungling the last 50-plus seconds in Sunday's overtime tie with the Giants, the Washington Commanders (1-3-1) will look to turn their fortunes around when they take on the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) in a key NFC matchup on 'Monday Night Football.' Washington was driving for the winning score in the extra session when it inexplicably ran one running play deep into New York territory and then never got another play off in the 27-27 tie. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The latest 49ers vs. Commanders odds have San Francisco as a 7.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 52. Before making any Commanders vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the 'Monday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's Micah Roberts.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts switched to the other side of the counter and now hands out unique insights in multiple sports. He has returned $1,350 to $100 players on NFL betting sites. He is 19-5 on his last 24 NFL picks involving the San Francisco 49ers. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Commanders vs. 49ers. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for 49ers vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. 49ers spread 49ers -7.5 Commanders vs. 49ers over/under 52 points Commanders vs. 49ers money line 49ers -395, Commanders +333 Commanders vs. 49ers picks See picks at SportsLine Commanders vs. 49ers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Commanders vs. 49ers predictions

Roberts is leaning Over 52 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Over has hit in two of the last four head-to-head meetings played in California. The Over has also hit in eight of the past nine Washington games, including last week's tie. The Over has also been in play six of the last 10 San Francisco games. The Over has also hit in two of the 49ers' three home games in 2026.

The Washington attack will be missing running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), but it did get Daniels back from an elbow injury last week and he handled the run game mostly by himself, rushing for 103 yards and two scores. The

San Francisco has numerous weapons on offense. Besides quarterback Brock Purdy, the 49ers are also led by running back Christian McCaffrey. In five games played, he has carried 61 times for 286 yards and five touchdowns. He has 19 receptions for 137 yards as well. Tight end George Kittle has 21 receptions for 268 yards and four touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Commanders vs. 49ers picks

Hunt also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Commanders vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Commanders vs. 49ers spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,350 to $100 players over his last 24 San Francisco 49ers ATS picks, and find out.