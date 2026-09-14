After missing the postseason for the first time in over a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs look to return to form when they kick off their 2025 season against the defending AFC West champion Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. The game will mark the return of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who missed a chunk of last season with a torn ACL and MCL, suffered in December. The Chiefs, who finished third in the AFC West, were 6-11 overall in 2025. The Broncos, who tied for the best record in the NFL a year ago, were 14-3. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The latest Broncos vs. Chiefs odds have Kansas City as a 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Broncos vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to see what Brady Kannon has to say.

Vegas-based Brady Kannon joined SportsLine for the 2025 NFL season and delivered immediate results, finishing 41-31-2 (+7.95 units). That included a 3-0 Super Bowl in which he called A.J. Barner scoring a touchdown (+240) and Drake Maye throwing an interception. He enters this season on a 32-15 roll on NFL picks, returning $1,648 to $100 players in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Kannon has zeroed in on Broncos vs. Chiefs. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Chiefs spread Chiefs -2.5 Broncos vs. Chiefs over/under 43.5 points Broncos vs. Chiefs money line Chiefs -134, Broncos +113 Broncos vs. Chiefs picks See picks at SportsLine Broncos vs. Chiefs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Broncos vs. Chiefs predictions

Hunt is leaning Under 43.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. Kannon sees a number of things contributing to points being at a premium on Monday night. Not only do the Broncos have one of the NFL's best defenses, but Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play his first game since suffering an ACL and MCL tear last December. He most likely will start slowly as he tries to get back to form.

"Much of the love for the Broncos this offseason is related to their excellent defense," Kannon said. "Kansas City has lost some key players in the secondary but one has to figure Coach Spagnuolo will have his side ready to go under the bright lights and in the season opener at home. Primetime games tend to stay under the total and a lot of that has to do with the numbers being bet up shortly before kickoff -- the casual player expecting fireworks for a game that the whole country will be watching." See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Broncos vs. Chiefs picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Broncos vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,648 to $100 players over his last 49 NFL picks, and find out.