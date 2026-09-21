Fresh off their trip to Australia, the Los Angeles Rams look to get back on track when they take on the New York Giants on 'Monday Night Football.' Los Angeles dropped a 27-7 Week 1 decision to San Francisco, while New Yok stunned Dallas 28-20 in its opener. The Giants will be looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2022. The Rams, meanwhile, will look to win their fifth consecutive game against the Giants. Los Angeles lead the all-time series 30-17. Puka Nacua (hip) is questionable for the Rams. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The latest Giants vs. Rams odds have Los Angeles as a 6.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Giants vs. Rams picks, or 'Thursday Night Football' predictions, be sure to see what Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He is coming off a 2025 NFL season in which he went 50-37 ATS (57.5%) at NFL betting sites and is off to a 7-0 start on NFL ATS picks this year. He also enters this season on a 28-10 roll on his last 38 picks involving the Rams, returning $1,701 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hartstein has zeroed in on Rams vs. Giants. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Lions:

Rams vs. Giants spread Rams -6.5 Rams vs. Giants over/under 47.5 points Rams vs. Giants money line Rams -302, Giants +244 Rams vs. Giants picks See picks at SportsLine Rams vs. Giants streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Giants vs. Rams predictions

Hartstein is leaning Over 47.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Over has dominated the series of late, and has hit in each of the last two head-to-head matchups, and three of four. The Over is 5-2-1 over the last eight meetings dating back to 2008. In New York's last 10 games, the Over has hit eight times, including in each of the last three. The Over has dominated in Rams games as well, going 8-2 in their last 10.

The Rams are known for their offense, led by MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford. Hartstein, however, is confident New York's offense should hold its own with Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart leading the way, and with the emergence of Isaiah Likely to complement Malik Nabers. The Rams also won't have Myles Garrett (knee) and Aaron Donald is expected to be on a snap count in his return to the NFL, so many of the ingredients are there for a high-scoring matchup. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Giants vs. Rams picks

Hartstein also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Giants vs. Rams on 'Monday Night Football,' and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Rams spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,701 to $100 players over his last 38 Los Angeles Rams picks, and find out.