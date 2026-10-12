Teams with high powered offenses and elite quarterback play clash when the Buffalo Bills meet the Los Angeles Rams on 'Monday Night Football.' Buffalo is looking to rebound from last week's 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots, while Los Angeles downed Philadelphia 24-20. The Bills (3-1), who lead the AFC East, are outscoring their opponents 127-107 on the year. The Rams (2-2), who are third in the NFC West, have outscored their foes 85-83 this season. Aaron Donald (back) carries no injury designation for this game after missing the last two. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The latest Rams vs. Bills odds have Los Angeles as a 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Bills vs. Rams picks or 'Monday Night Football' predictions be sure to see what Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He is coming off a 2025 NFL season in which he went 50-37 ATS (57.5%), putting him at 643-555 ATS all time. He also enters this season on a 28-10 roll (+1701) on his last 38 ATS picks on NFL betting sites involving the Rams. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hartstein has zeroed in on Bills vs. Rams. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Rams spread Rams -3.5 Bills vs. Rams over/under 54.5 points Bills vs. Rams money line Rams -175, Bills +152 Bills vs. Rams picks See picks at SportsLine Bills vs. Rams streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bills vs. Rams predictions

Hartstein is leaning Over 54.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. He knows the Rams have healthy playmakers on offense, including star wide receiver Puka Nacua. In Sunday's win at Philadelphia, he was targeted 12 times and caught nine passes for 125 yards, including a long of 32. In 16 games last year, Nacua caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Buffalo, meanwhile, is also quite capable of lighting up the scoreboard. In four games this season, quarterback Josh Allen has completed 66.4% of his passes for 1,039 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also rushed 33 times for 118 yards and seven touchdowns. In their last meeting in 2024, the Bills and Rams combined for 86 points. The Over has hit in four of the last six meetings between the teams. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bills vs. Rams picks

Hartstein also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Rams vs. Bills on 'Monday Night Football,' and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Rams spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,701 to $100 players over his last 38 Los Angeles Rams picks, and find out.