Teams looking to get back into the win column clash when the Los Angeles Chargers face the Baltimore Ravens on 'Monday Night Football.' Los Angeles has lost 11 consecutive games dating back to last season, while Baltimore has dropped four in a row. The Chargers (0-8) have lost the last three meetings with the Ravens (4-5), and five of the last six. Baltimore will start Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired from Arizona with both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) on the IR. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds have Baltimore as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 39. The Under is a combined 10-7 for the teams this season. Before making any Chargers vs. Ravens picks, be sure to see the 'Monday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He enters this matchup on a 32-14-1 roll on NFL picks involving the Ravens, returning $1,627 to $100 players at NFL betting sites. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has zeroed in on Chargers vs. Ravens. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Ravens spread Ravens -4.5 Chargers vs. Ravens over/under 39 points Chargers vs. Ravens money line Ravens -225, Chargers +190 Chargers vs. Ravens picks See picks at SportsLine Chargers vs. Ravens streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Chargers vs. Ravens predictions

Tierney is leaning Under 39 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Under has hit in four of the last five head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in eight of the last 10 Los Angeles Chargers games. The Ravens are 22nd in the league in scoring at 21 points per game, while the Chargers are 32nd at 15.1.

With Jackson and Huntley out, the Ravens' offense will be taken over Brissett, who will have had less than a week in the Baltimore system. The Ravens have scored 10 points in three of their last four games. The Chargers, meanwhile, have scored six and nine points in each of their last two road games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chargers vs. Ravens picks

Tierney also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Chargers vs. Ravens on 'Monday Night Football,' and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Ravens spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who has returned $1,627 to $100 players over his last 47 Baltimore Ravens picks, and find out.