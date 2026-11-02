The Chicago Bears look to win their third consecutive game when they battle the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC matchup on 'Monday Night Football.' Chicago enters the contest with a 3-2 mark within the conference, while Seattle is 1-2 against NFC foes. The Bears (5-2), who are 2-1 on the road, have outscored their opponents 180-143 on the season. The Seahawks (4-3), who are 3-1 on their home field, have outscored their opponents 168-125 in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. The latest Bears vs. Seahawks odds have Seattle as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Seahawks vs. Bears picks, be sure to see the 'Monday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth football analysis site. A CBS Sports HQ analyst who also is featured on the Early Edge, Hunt regularly can be seen breaking down NFL and CFB matchups. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 in the NFL (plus $1,075 for $100 players) on NFL betting sites. He is 28-16-1 on his last 45 NFL picks involving the Seattle Seahawks, returning $1,035 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Bears vs. Seahawks. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Seahawks spread Seahawks -3.5 Bears vs. Seahawks over/under 46.5 points Bears vs. Seahawks money line Seahawks -170, Bears +152 Bears vs. Seahawks picks See picks at SportsLine Bears vs. Seahawks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bears vs. Seahawks predictions

Hunt is leaning Under 46.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Under has dominated in the last four meetings between the teams, hitting three times. In the last meeting in December 2024, the teams combined for nine points. The Under has also hit in four of the last six Chicago games, and in each of the last two Seattle games.

Over the last four games, Chicago is averaging 22.8 points, while Seattle is averaging 17 over the past two weeks. Starting quarterback Caleb Williams can be dynamic, but he has thrown five touchdown passes in four games. Wide receiver Luther Burden is his top target, catching 35 passes for 491 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle, meanwhile, has been relying on its stellar defense, which has allowed a league-best 233.9 yards per game. The Seahawks are also among the stingiest when it comes to allowing points. In seven games, opponents average 17.9 points per game, fourth-best in the NFL. It's for that reason, Hunt does not expect this to be a high-scoring affair on Monday night. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bears vs. Seahawks picks

Hunt also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Bears vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Seahawks spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,035 to $100 players over his last 45 Seattle Seahawks ATS picks, and find out.