The Minnesota Vikings will look to get back on track after suffering their first loss of the season when they battle the visiting Buffalo Bills on 'Monday Night Football.' Minnesota, which is still perfect on its home field, dropped a 19-15 decision at Detroit a week ago. Buffalo, meanwhile, remained atop the AFC East standings with a 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Vikings lead the all-time series 9-6, including a 33-30 overtime win in the last meeting between the teams in 2022. Minnesota quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out, putting Carson Wentz under center. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The latest Bills vs. Vikings odds have Buffalo as a 3-point favorite. Meanwhile, the over/under is 44 points. Before making any Vikings vs. Bills picks, be sure to see the 'Monday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this matchup on a 39-17-3 roll on NFL picks involving the Minnesota Vikings, returning more than $2,200 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Bills vs. Vikings. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Vikings spread Bills -3 Bills vs. Vikings over/under 44 points Bills vs. Vikings money line Bills -175, Vikings +150 Bills vs. Vikings picks See picks at SportsLine Bills vs. Vikings streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bills vs. Vikings predictions

White is leaning Under 44 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Vikings have the stingiest defense in the league and has allowed just 13.3 points per game. Minnesota has been making going under a habit. It has done so in nine of its last 10 games. White sees that trend continuing. The Buffalo defense is giving up 25.9 points per game.

"The Vikings offense is coming off two uninspiring efforts against questionable defenses, and the unit has managed just six offensive TDs since Week 2," White said. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bills vs. Vikings picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Bills vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Vikings spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned 22.8 units to $100 players over his last 59 Vikings picks, and find out.