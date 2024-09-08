Are you fading or rolling with the most-bet player props this week?

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

It’s difficult to believe now, but there was a time when betting on NFL player props was limited to the Super Bowl.

These days? This particular betting market generates millions of dollars in revenue for sportsbooks each and every week.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

In fact, ahead of Thursday’s Ravens-Chiefs season opener, BetMGM reported that the “player to score the first touchdown” prop attracted more wagers than the game’s Over/Under total. (Spoiler alert: Baltimore running back Derrick Henry hit paydirt first — much to the chagrin of sportsbook operators.)

Given how popular player prop betting has become, CBS Sports will check in with sportsbook operators each week to see which props are drawing the most action from the betting public — both in terms of tickets (wagers) and handle (money).

Among the 14 games remaining on the schedule, here are the five most popular NFL player props for Week 1.

Most bet NFL player props: Look who’s “receiving” attention

All you have to do to grasp the pass-happy nature of today’s NFL is compare the salaries of wide receivers and running backs.

Therefore, it’s not at all surprising that the four player props that have fetched the most wagers at DraftKings are receiving-related. Although the most popular of the bunch involves a running back: veteran Austin Ekeler.

The longtime Chargers tailback, who signed with Washington in the offseason, is projected for 2.5 receptions in Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay. As of midday on Friday, Ekeler’s receptions prop was priced at -155 Over/Under +120 at DraftKings.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

As you likely guessed given those odds, DraftKings bettors have hammered the Over on this one — so much so that it is the sportsbook’s biggest player-prop liability when it comes to handle.

The four other props that have drawn the most money at DraftKings:

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp Over 5.5 receptions at Detroit (Over -140/Under +110)

Jaguars rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Over 3.5 receptions at Miami (Over -115/Under -115)

Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba 100+ receiving yards vs. Denver (+700)

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III Over 16.5 rushing attempts vs. Denver (Over +105/Under -135)

How popular have the latter two bets been? DraftKings dropped Smith-Njigba’s odds from +1100 to +700 and increased Waker’s rushing attempts from 15.5 to 16.5 in the span of a few hours on Friday.

Most bet NFL player props: Will Davante Adams light up the Chargers’ secondary?

DraftKings isn’t the only sportsbook that has seen a lot of action in the receiving market. Of the five NFL player props that have fetched the most bets at BetMGM, three involve pass catchers.

Leading the way is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. At BetMGM, the five-time Pro Bowler is projected for 70.5 receiving yards in Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

BetMGM has written so many tickets on Adams to top his receiving yards prop that the number jumped from 69.5 (Over -140/Under +105) on Friday morning to 70.5 (Over -140/Under +105) by Friday afternoon.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Following Adams, here are BetMGM’s next most popular Week 1 NFL player props in terms of ticket count:

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams Over 4.5 rushing attempts vs. Tennessee (Over -110/Under -120)

Panthers wideout Diontae Johnson Over 53.5 receiving yards at New Orleans (Over -115/Under -115)

Bills running back James Cook Over 14.5 rushing attempts vs. Arizona (Over +105/Under -145)

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth Over 27.5 receiving yards at Atlanta (Over -110/Under -120)

Notice a commonality among the five NFL player props that have attracted the most money at Draftkings and most wagers at BetMGM? In each and every case, bettors are banking on their guys beating oddsmakers’ expectations.

What are the chances all 10 players do just that? Extremely slim. However, history suggests the most popular props at each sportsbook — Ekeler at DraftKings and Adams at BetMGM — are the most likely to cash.

Most bet NFL player props: Check the stats

Here’s a look at some relevant statistical trends related to the most-bet NFL Week 1 player props at BetMGM (tickets) and DraftKings (handle).

Austin Ekeler Over 2.5 receptions (Commanders at Buccaneers):

A dual-threat running back, Ekeler averaged 4.3 receptions during his seven seasons with the Chargers. However, his 3.6 receptions-per-game average last season was his lowest since 2018.

On Sunday, Ekeler will go up against a Tampa Bay defense that allowed the fifth-most completions in the league in 2023.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Cooper Kupp Over 5.5 receptions (Rams at Lions):

In two seasons since winning Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP in 2021, Kupp has been limited to just 21 games because of injuries. He still averaged 8.3 receptions in 2022, but that dipped to 4.9 last season — the lowest since his 2017 rookie campaign (4.1).

When Kupp and the Rams played at Detroit in last year’s NFC Wild-Card Round, he was held to five catches — half as many as he had against the Lions in 2021.

Brian Thomas Jr. Over 3.5 receptions (Jaguars at Dolphins):

Thomas was selected with the 23rd overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. In his final season at LSU, the 6-foot-5 wideout hauled in 68 passes in 13 games (5.2 per contest).

Thomas will line up opposite veteran Christian Kirk, with both facing a Miami secondary that ranked 19th last year in completions allowed.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 100 or more receiving yards (Seahawks vs. Broncos):

Seattle’s first-round pick in 2023 played in all 17 games as a rookie but amassed just 629 receiving yards. Smith-Njigba’s season high? A mere 63 yards (twice).

Denver’s pass defense ranked in the bottom-third of the league last season (233.6 yards per game).

Kenneth Walker III Over 16.5 rushing attempts (Seahawks vs. Broncos):

Walker has averaged 14.9 rushing attempts in his first two seasons. The former Michigan State standout has surpassed 15 carries in 16 of his 30 career games, including nine in 2023.

Davante Adams Over 70.5 receiving yards (Raiders at Chargers):

Adams has averaged 71.9 receiving yards per game over his career, including 78.2 in 34 games since being traded from Green Bay to the Raiders. He cleared 70 receiving yards eight times in 17 games last year, including both contests against the Chargers (75 and 101 yards).

Los Angeles yielded 249.8 passing yards per game last season, third-most in the NFL.

Caleb Williams Over 4.5 rushing attempts (Bears vs. Titans):

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was dangerous with both his arms and legs during his three-year college career. Williams toted the rock at least five times in all but eight of his 37 college games at Oklahoma and USC.

Diontae Johnson Over 53.5 receiving yards (Panthers at Saints):

Johnson will be making his debut with Carolina after spending his first five NFL seasons in Pittsburgh, where he averaged 56.7 yards per contest. The 2019 third-round pick has collected at least 54 receiving yards in 44 of his 77 games, but did so only seven times in 13 contests last year.

The only other time Johnson faced New Orleans was in 2022, when he had 63 receiving yards.

James Cook Over 14.5 rushing attempts (Bills vs. Cardinals):

Cook led the AFC East in rushing in 2023 with 1,122 yards. However, he took more than 14 handoffs just seven times in 17 games, although he landed right on 14 twice.

Pat Freiermuth Over 27.5 receiving yards (Steelers at Falcons):

The Steelers’ tight end played just 11 games last season and had three quarterbacks targeting him. Unfortunately, none were very good, which is why Freiermuth eclipsed 28 receiving yards just four times in 11 games.

On the bright side, he posted a game-high 76 yards in Pittsburgh’s AFC Wild-Card playoff loss at Buffalo. Also, Freiermuth has averaged 34.9 yards per game in his three NFL seasons, topping 27 yards in 25 of his 42 career contests.