Sports betting is legal in the vast majority of states in the United States, and some have tried but come up short of legalizing it. That recently happened in Oklahoma, where two sports betting bills passed in the state's House of Representatives but failed to get a Senate vote.

Oklahoma isn't the only state that's come up just short of legalizing sports betting recently. Here's a closer examination of how things have gone in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Hawaii and Mississippi and what the future may hold.

Oklahoma

Two bills -- HB 1047 and HB 1101 -- passed in the Oklahoma House of Representatives this legislative session, but despite majority support in that branch of government, the bills did not receive a Senate vote before the legislature adjourned for the year last Thursday. HB 1047 was the framework for sports betting in Oklahoma, while HB 1101 would have sent the issue to the ballot for Oklahoma voters to decide on had HB 1047 been vetoed. And by all accounts, HB 1047 would have been vetoed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who vowed to veto any sports betting bills that passed the state legislature this year amidst his ongoing feud with Oklahoma tribes. The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association assisted with the language for the two House bills.

Stitt is not anti-sports gambling, as he tried to legalize it back in 2020 through two tribal compacts. But other tribes disagreed, and eventually, the state's courts denied those compacts. This has set up contentious relationships between Stitt and state tribes ever since, and Stitt has since vowed to veto tribal exclusivity for sports betting. Stitt issued a commercial plan in 2023 for sports betting, which tribes have pushed back on vehemently. He pushed for that plan once again this year.

Nebraska

Nebraska made a legislative push to legalize online sports betting this year, but Sen. Eliot Bostar withdrew his bill late in the session when it became clear it didn't have the votes to overturn a filibuster. Had the bill passed, the issue of online sports betting would have gone to the voters via a ballot initiative. If voters approved it, Nebraska casinos would have been able to partner with sportsbook operators.

Nebraska legalized sports betting in casinos in 2020, and the push to legalize online sports betting, which is available in most states where sports betting is legal, began last year. Even Gov. Jim Pillen supported it and at the time said it should be a priority in 2025. Bostar pushed for it this year, and his bill passed the first of three required votes before he pulled it due to a filibuster.

It's likely this issue isn't going away in Nebraska, either with the legislature passing a bill to send to voters or if sportsbooks lead an initiative, as was the case in Missouri.

Hawaii

The Hawaii state legislature passed HB 1308 in both the House and Senate to the surprise of many, but the bill ultimately failed in a conference committee due to disagreements about the bill's amendments. HB 1309 initially proposed at least four sportsbooks to operate in Hawaii, as well as allowing daily Fantasy sports. But due to disagreements about taxing, number of operators, fees and even which department would regulate sports betting, the bill died at the conference committee level this year.

HB 1308 advanced much further than previous pushes to legalize sports betting in Hawaii, which could very well set up for the legalization of sports betting next year. Hawaii and Utah are the only two states that have no form of legal sports gambling.

Mississippi

Mississippi legalized in-person sports betting in 2018, but the issue of online sports betting was at the forefront of state legislation this year before ultimately falling short.

SB 2510 failed in a conference committee. The bill defined online gambling as illegal, including online sweepstakes. The bill passed the Senate unanimously. But the bill was amended in the House to expand sports betting online. Once the amended bill returned to the Senate, senators disagreed with the changes and issued the conference committee, where that bill ultimately died.