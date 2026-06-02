Myles Garrett to Rams props: NFL Defensive Player of Year given 20 percent shot to break his league sack mark

One of the most surprising NFL trades in years went down Monday when the Browns traded two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who set the league's single-season sack record in 2025, to the Rams for Pro Bowl pass-rusher Jared Verse and multiple draft picks. Plenty of folks here at CBS already have broken that deal down and how it improved the Rams' futures odds, so what I'll do is alert you to a few Garrett-related specials at the various sportsbooks.

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Sure, the Cowboys traded star pass-rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay before last season in a blockbuster, but that was no shock, as Parsons had been pushing for a deal. Garrett seemingly was content in Cleveland, if not thrilled with all the losing. Now he goes from the outhouse to the penthouse in terms of 2026 Super Bowl contention. The SportsLine Projection Model increased L.A.'s chances of winning it all by 5.7% to 16.5% with this deal.

Garrett's career winning percentage of .407 with the Browns was the worst among any of the 46 members of the 100-sack club since sacks became official in 1982. His 0.94 sacks-per-game average is the best in history, and Garrett is the only player in the top 10 all-time with a losing record in his career. If you are wondering, the Rams don't face the Browns this year.

Last season, Garrett set the NFL single-season record with 23 sacks in winning Defensive Player of the Year for the second time. He made a sixth straight All-Pro team and became only the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to switch teams directly after at least six straight All-Pro selections, joining Reggie White, Alan Faneca and Bobby Wagner.

Garrett has joined Faneca and DeAndre Hopkins as the only players to switch teams directly after at least three straight first-team All-Pro selections. Finally, the former No. 1 overall pick is only the third reigning Defensive Player of the Year to switch teams the following season, after Deion Sanders in 1994 and Dana Stubblefield in 1997. Garrett's odds to repeat as DPOY got a minor boost from +600 to +450 following the trade.

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Since joining the NFL in 2017, Garrett leads the league in sacks (125.5), QB pressures (413) and tackles for loss (149) while ranking second in QB hits (239) and third in forced fumbles (23). He is under contract through the 2030 season.

DraftKings gives Garrett an Over/Under of 15.75 sacks this season, with the Over a slight favorite. In one regard, you'd think the 30-year-old would be in a lot more advantageous situations with the Rams, only as they will be leading a lot and opposing QBs will be in obvious passing downs. The Browns hadn't led often in recent years.

Los Angeles had 11 sacks on third down last season, tied for 28th in the league. Garrett had 11 sacks on third down by himself. The former Texas A&M star has had at least 16 sacks in three seasons, with the 23 last year and 16 in both 2021 and '22.

That he repeats as DPOY and Matthew Stafford repeats as MVP is Yes-only at +4000. Can't say I believe Stafford holds up his end of the bargain. The Rams are the first team in NFL history to have the previous season's NFL MVP and DPOY (if two different players) on the same team. We say if two different because Lawrence Taylor was the MVP and DPOY for the 1987 Giants and Alan Page was the same for the 1972 Vikings.

Garrett to win DPOY and the Rams to win the Super Bowl – which is played in their SoFi Stadium, just like it was following the 2021 season when L.A. won the title – is +2000, and that's pretty tempting.

Garrett to record at least 20 sacks is +125 at FanDuel; at least 20.75 sacks to break the Rams' single-season team record of 20.75 set by Aaron Donald in 2018 is +180; to break his own NFL record of 23 sacks is +390 (equates to 20.4%); five sacks in any 2026 game is +800; to have at least 20 sacks and the Rams to win the Super Bowl is +1300; and at least a half-sack in every game played (minimum of 14) is +5500.

Garrett's longest run last year with at least a half-sack was nine, and the NFL record for most such consecutive games is 11 by a handful of guys. Only 18 players have had at least five sacks in a game, but Garrett joined the club with five on Oct. 26, 2025, at New England.

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The Rams open the season on Thursday, Sept. 10 vs. the rival 49ers in Australia. Los Angeles had been -2.5 at BetMGM but moved to -3.5 with this trade. Already, 93% of bets are on the Rams to cover at that book. Garrett had a sack vs. the Niners last year.