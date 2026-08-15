NASCAR odds, picks: Cook Out 400 predictions, betting preview for Sunday, Aug. 16

The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday, Aug. 16, with the Cook Out 400 in Richmond, Va. Austin Dillon is the two-time defending champion in this event, but he currently sits 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings heading into Sunday's race. This is the 24th race of the Cup Series, and the chase will be on after 26 races, so Sunday's results can go a long way to determining who will participate in that 10-race championship. The top 16 drivers in the standings qualify for the chase.

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We'll take a look at the latest Cook Out 400 odds and look at some of the best bets for Sunday's race. Before getting into sports betting at the best betting apps, be sure to take a look at our NASCAR betting guide.

Cook Out 400 winner odds (via DraftKings)

Denny Hamlin (+475)

Christopher Bell (+550)

Joey Logano (+700)

Ryan Blaney (+750)

Kyle Larson (+800)

Ty Gibbs (+900)

Tyler Reddick (+1200)

Austin Dillon (+1200)

William Byron (+1400)

Bubba Wallace (+1400)

It's incredibly tempting to back Dillon, who is going for a three-peat in this race. However, he has struggled for much of this season with no wins or top-five finishes. He's +160 to finish in the top five at Richmond, which offers bettors some more wiggle room at a track which clearly has been good for Dillon. Hamlin is the favorite, but he has cooled off significantly since three races in a row at the end of May and beginning of June. He has four wins and 13 top-five finishes this season, and is -140 to get in the top five on Sunday.

Gibbs, who is coming off a win at the Iowa Corn 350, has been nearly as good as Hamlin. He has two wins and 10 top-five finishes, so he offers good value at +900. Logano scored a win at the Window World 450 in mid July but doesn't have the consistency of drivers like Bell and Reddick. Bell is still looking for his first win of the Cup Series but sits in sixth thanks to 10 top-five finishes and 11 top-10 finishes. He's -125 to get a top-five finish at Richmond and -350 to be in the top 10. Reddick has already clinched a chase spot thanks to five wins, but he hasn't registered a victory since mid April.

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Best bets for Cook Out 400

Dillon to win will be a popular wager, especially given his history and the current price point. But as mentioned above, finishing in the top five gives bettors some more wiggle room. Blaney has finished in the top 10 in 16 of the 23 races but he doesn't offer much betting value there at -300, but it's a bit safer than backing him to make it in the top five at +100. He has only finished in the top 5 five times.

Gibbs at +900 to win the Cook Out 400 makes more sense than Dillon if you're looking to back a longshot, and I'd even be willing to wager on Reddick at +1200 since he does have plenty of wins on the season. Hamlin has slowed down a bit since his early summer exploits but still offers a nice payout at +150 for a top-three finish.

Ross Chastain and Brad Keselowski sit just outside the top 16 in the Cup Series standings, and they'll need points here to get into the chase. Chastain is +155 to finish in the top 10, and he's achieved that five times this season. Keselowski offers more value in this regard at +190 for a top-10 finish, especially since he has six top-10 finishes and two top-five finishes during the campaign.

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