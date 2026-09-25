The UAB Blazers (1-2) get their AAC schedule underway on Friday when they host the Navy Midshipmen (1-1). Navy opened AAC play two weeks back as the Midshipmen fell to FAU 38-30, despite nearly overcoming a 31-point deficit in that matchup. UAB has dropped games to Illinois and Louisiana on the road, while the Blazers beat UL Monroe at home in Week 2 as head coach Alex Mortensen picked up his first win as the full-time head coach of the program. Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson hurt his ankle in Navy's game against FAU and his status for this matchup is uncertain. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The Midshipmen are 6.5-point road favorites in the latest Navy vs. UAB odds, while the over/under is 51.5. Before making any UAB vs. Navy picks, check out the Navy vs. UAB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 22-19 run on top-rated CFB picks so far this season on betting sites, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Navy vs. UAB. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for UAB vs. Navy:

Navy vs. UAB spread Navy -6.5 Navy vs. UAB over/under 51.5 points Navy vs. UAB money line Navy -259, UAB +211 Navy vs. UAB picks See picks at SportsLine Navy vs. UAB streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top UAB vs. Navy predictions

After simulating Navy vs. UAB 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over (51.5 points) at betting apps. Navy's offense has evolved into more of spread-option hybrid instead of relying just on the traditional triple-option approach. Look no further than the game against FAU when Navy put up 23 points in the secnod half as an example of how effectively and quickly the Midshipmen, who have gone Over in both matchups this year, can move the ball.

UAB, meanwhile, scored 23 points at Illinois earlier this season, showing that the Blazers can score against higher-level competition. Quarterback Ryder Burton had previous stops at BYU and West Virginia, but he's settled in at UAB, now appearing in a dozen total games dating back to last year and providing stability under center. The model projects that the teams combine for 54 points on Friday, making the Over the value play in 53% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Navy vs. UAB picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UAB vs. Navy, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 22-19 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.