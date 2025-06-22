The Houston Rockets aren't participating in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals Sunday, June 22, but they made a major trade that could see them playing in the 2026 NBA Finals next summer. The Rockets sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and five second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP Kevin Durant. Durant was working with the Suns on a trade after a dismal 36-46 season for Phoenix, with the star forward preferring Houston, San Antonio or Miami as his next destination.

The Rockets were +250 to land Durant at DraftKings Sportsbook thanks to their extensive war chest of young players and draft picks. They surprisingly didn't have to give up a young prospect in addition to Green in the deal, though there's substantial draft compensation. Since the deal cannot officially be completed until July 6, the Rockets will pick a player on behalf of the Suns in Wednesday's NBA Draft.

Though the Rockets are losing Green, who led the team in scoring during the regular season at 21.0 points per game, and a top perimeter defender in Brooks, they are gaining significant offensive firepower with Durant. The veteran averaged 26.6 points per game last year on 52.7% shooting and should open up the floor for Houston's secondary options. Houston already had some championship experience with Fred VanVleet, but it now gets a two-time Finals MVP who is motivated to capture another title as he enters the late stages of his career.

At DraftKings, Houston is +750 to win the 2026 NBA Finals, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder at +250. The Thunder, who are competing in Game 7 on their home floor Sunday, could be going for back-to-back championships next season. Houston is +400 to win the West, which is behind OKC (+150) but well ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves (+700) at third in the odds table. Caesars lists the Rockets at +850, right behind Oklahoma City. FanDuel has the Rockets behind the Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Thunder. bet365 has Houston tied with Cleveland for third behind the Thunder and New York Knicks.

As for the Suns, they get a solid defensive wing and a shooting guard to pair with Devin Booker. Booker is likely to be the lead ball-handler for Phoenix, which is trying to shed some salary and quickly rebuild. CBS Sports' Stephen Oh projects the Suns to win 35.2 games after dealing Durant, down from 41.7 wins when he was on the roster. The Rockets are projected to win 49.9 games, up slightly from the 48.3 wins they were projected for before. The primary reason Houston acquired Durant was for playoff production, so his impact is unlikely to show up as much in the regular season.