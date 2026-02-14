The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, but the NBA Slam Dunk contest, NBA 3-Point Contest and NBA Shooting Stars event will all take place on Saturday. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. ET from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and bettors can make wagers on the winners of these contests. Here's a look at the format for each event, who is participating, the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and our picks. Bet on NBA All-Star Weekend 2026 at DraftKings, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $5 or more:

NBA All-Star Weekend betting preview

Shooting Stars

There are four teams participating in this two-round event. In the first round, the teams will go through seven designated shooting locations on the court with a 1:10 time limit. The two teams with the highest scores will advance to the final round, and the winner there will be the champion of the event.

Team Knicks, featuring Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Allan Houston, is the +170 favorite at DraftKings. Team Cameron featuring Duke alums Kon Knueppel, Jalen Johnson and Corey Maggette, is next at +250. Scottie Barnes, Chet Holmgren and Rip Hamilton make up Team All-Stars and they are +300 to win while Team Harper, featuring Dylan Harper, Ron Harper Jr. and Ron Harper Sr., are +425.

Pick: Team Knicks

Bet NBA All-Star Weekend at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $100 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

3-Point Contest

The eight participants in the 3-point contest will take turns shooting from designated spots on the perimeter. They'll have several racks to shoot from and there will also be speciality shots, as well as money balls, to increase individual scores. Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is going to be participating despite not playing this year as he recovers from a torn Achilles. Lillard won this event in 2023 and 2024. He's priced at +400 to win, just behind the favorite Knueppel (+240). Jamal Murray (+650), Tyrese Maxey (+700), Donovan Mitchell (+750), Devin Booker (+650), Norman Powell (+1000) and Bobby Portis (+1200) round out the field.

Knueppel and Murray are the most efficient shooters in the event this season, but Mitchell makes the most 3-point shots per game from the group. It's hard to get a read on Lillard's abilities here since we don't know the exact nature of where his rehab is at, but he's healthy enough to give this event a go. Booker may seem like an intriguing longshot play at +650, but he's actually on pace for his worst career season in terms of 3-point percentage. Knueppel has the best match of efficiency and volume but Mitchell offers a better payout.

Pick: Donovan Mitchell

Bet on Donovan Mitchell to win the 3-point Contest at FanDuel, where new users get $100 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins:

Dunk Contest

No one is expecting this to match the famous battle between Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine in 2016, and most of the dunk contests have actually been bland as none of the stars participate. This is going to be an event without a headliner, and it'll feature Jaxson Hayes, Carter Bryant, Keshad Johnson and Jase Richardson. Bryant is the +175 favorite at DraftKings to win this event, followed by Hayes (+200), Johnson (+360) and Richardson (+500). However, I actually like the Magic rookie. His father, Jason Richardson, was a two-time winner of this event and I think the guard would like to pay homage and put on a bit of a show. Give me the underdog to round out Saturday's festivities.

Pick: Jase Richardson

Bet on NBA All-Star Weekend 2026 at DraftKings, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $5 or more: