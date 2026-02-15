The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will actually be a set of three games on Sunday, Feb. 15 with USA Stars, USA Stripes and the World team all facing off in a round robin format. The three sides will play each other and then the top two teams will meet in the All-Star Game championship. In the event of a tie on record, point differential across the two games will be the tiebreaker.

Here's a look at everything bettors need to know for NBA All-Star 2026 from game picks to All-Star Game MVP favorites. All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bet on the NBA All-Star Game at FanDuel Sportsbook and get $100 in bonus bets if your first bet wins:

NBA All-Star Game betting preview

Which team will be the All-Star Game champs this year? Team Stripes, which is headlined by veterans LeBron James and Kevin Durant, are +160 to win the event this year, though Team World, which has the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, are the favorites +155. Team Stars is +200 to win the event, and that squad is headlined by Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham.

How the format works this year is there will be three games to start, with each team playing each of the other two squads once. The first game is Team Stars vs. Team World. After that, Team Stripes will face the winner of the first game before then taking on the loser of that first matchup. All games are 12 minutes long.

Team World is a 2.5-point favorite over Team Stars, with the total set at 81.5, and is a 1.5-point favorite over Team Stripes (O/U 82.5). Team Stripes is a 2.5-point favorite over Team Stars, with the total for that game set at 82.5.

Bet the NBA All-Star Game 2026 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

2026 NBA All-Star Game MVP odds

While picking the winner of games and the mini tournament are big attractions for bettors on Sunday, the other popular market will be on the All-Star MVP. Here are the current odds for every player at FanDuel:

Bet and get bonus bets at BetMGM for NBA All-Star Weekend, depending on your state: