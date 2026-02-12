The first half of the 2025-26 NBA regular season officially wraps up on Thursday, and All-Star Weekend kicks off on Friday from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. -- home of the Clippers. NBA regular-season games resume next Thursday, Feb. 19.

All-Star Weekend always brings plenty of intrigue, be it the main games themselves or the skills challenges. Here, we take a look at everything bettors can place wagers on at top sportsbooks this weekend and also share what the latest NBA All-Star Weekend betting odds look like. All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook unless specified.

Friday: NBA Rising Stars

Friday is when the young bucks will be on display as part of the annual Rising Stars challenge. Here, four teams will compete in a mini-tournament, with three teams consisting solely of first- and second-year players and the other consisting of top G League players.

Team Melo, coached by the legendary Carmelo Anthony, is a +100 favorite in this challenge. Team Melo is headlined by Dallas' Cooper Flagg and San Antonio's Stephon Castle.

Tracy McGrady coaches Team T-Mac, which has Charlotte's Kon Knueppel and Washington's Tre Johnson. They're +230. Vince Carter's Team Vince has Philadelphia's V.J. Edgecomb and New Orleans' Derik Queen and is +330.

The G League squad is Team Austin and is coached by Austin Rivers, a former NBA guard and the son of Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers. Team Austin has star G League player Sean East II, a Sacramento prospect, while multi-time Slam Dunk champ Mac McClung, who plays for Chicago's affiliate Windy City, is also on the squad. Team Austin has the longest odds at +900.

The action kicks off with Team Melo vs. Team Austin and Team Vince vs. Team T-Mac. The winners of these games square off for the championship. The first-round games are first to 40 points and the title game is first to 25.

Saturday: NBA skills challenges

Saturday features three different skills challenges -- the Shooting Stars, 3-Point Contest an Dunk Contest. Here's how each format works and what the betting odds look like.

Shooting Stars

For the first time in 11 years, the NBA is bringing the Shooting Stars event back to All-Star Weekend. In this event, four three-man teams have 70 seconds to score as many points as possible from seven different locations on the court, with each player shooting in a set order.

One fun wrinkle with this event is that each team has two active players and one former NBA star.

Team Knicks is a +150 favorite at DraftKings and is composed of current stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns and former New York great Allan Houston. Team Cameron, which is former Duke players, is +250 and has Atlanta's Jalen Johnson, Charlotte's Kon Knueppel and former All-Star Corey Maggette. Team All-Stars (+400) is made up of current All-Stars Scottie Barnes (Toronto) and Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City) as well as former Detroit star Richard Hamilton. Team Harper is a father-son team of former player Ron Harper and his sons Dylan Harper (San Antonio) and Ron Harper Jr. (Boston). The Harpers are +450 in this event.

3-Point Contest

Some of the game's top sharpshooters are set to face off in the annual 3-Point Contest, with Portland's Damian Lillard looking for his third title in this event. Phoenix's Devin Booker is another former 3-Point Contest champ in the field. The eight players will all have 70 seconds to shoot five balls from five different locations (25 total), with the first four shots at each spot counting for one point and the final ball counting for two. The top three finishers then advance to the final round, where the top score of the three wins the event.

Below are the odds for each of the eight competitors to win the event, with their odds to advance to the final round in parentheses.

Dunk Contest

The Dunk Contest is always a fun event for bettors and hoops fans alike, with four competitors trying to "wow" the judges with unique and gravity-defying dunks. The two top scorers from the first round then advance to the final round. Participants get two dunks in each round.

Here's the field as well as what their betting odds look like at bet365 Sportsbook:

Sunday: NBA All-Star Game

The NBA has a three-team format for this year's All-Star Game, with two teams consisting of players from the United States and another of international players.

Team Stripes, headlined by LeBron James and Kevin Durant, are the +155 favorites at FanDuel. Team World, which has Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, among others, is +160. Team Stars has Cade Cunningham, Chet Holmgren and Anthony Edwards as a few of its top players, and that team is +200.

This is a three-team round-robin event where the two teams with the best records advance to the championship game. Games are 12 minutes long.

The action kicks off with Team Stars vs. Team World. Team World is favored by 2.5 points and the Over/Under is 81.5. After that, Team Stripes faces the winner of that first game before then facing the loser of the first game. Team Stripes is a 2.5-point favorite over Team Stars (Over/Under 82.5) and is also a 1.5-point favorite over Team World (Over/Under 81.5).

Here are the betting odds for each player to win All-Star Game MVP at FanDuel:

Victor Wembanyama +450

Tyrese Maxey +900

Devin Booker +1100

Cade Cunningham +1100

Kevin Durant +1100

Jamal Murray +1200

Donovan Mitchell +1200

Anthony Edwards +1400

Jalen Brunson +1400

Jaylen Brown +1400

Kawhi Leonard +1600

LeBron James +2000

Luka Doncic +2200

Pascal Siakam +2700

Jalen Johnson +2700

Karl-Anthony Towns +3000

Nikola Jokic +3500

Scottie Barnes +4000

Norman Powell +4000

Deni Avdija +5500

Chet Holmgren +6000

Alperen Sengun +6500

Brandon Ingram +7000

Jalen Duren +8000

