The NBA has had its fair share of gambling-related issues over the last year, as three players are under federal investigation for manipulating their performance to benefit others in the sports betting space. As a result, the NBA and the NBA Players Association have announced that they support limitations on certain types of bets, namely player props, with the aim of reducing the risk of both manipulation on the court by players and player abuse by gamblers off of it.

Jontay Porter, the brother of star Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr., was banned by NBA commissioner Adam Silver last year after it was discovered Porter had manipulated his performance in two games while with the Toronto Raptors. Porter admitted to pulling himself out of two games during the 2023-24 season in order to help with wagers made by two associates of his who bet Unders on some of his player props for those games. Porter has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Two other NBA players, Terry Rozier and Malik Beasley, are also being investigated as part of an inquiry at the federal level, and as of now, neither player has been charged.

The NBA has taken steps to try and curb gambling influencing players on the court, such as asking sportsbooks the league is partnered with to not allow prop bets on players on two-way contracts, like Porter was with the Raptors at the time.

Per an ESPN report, the NBA believes the Porter situation was an outlier event and that widespread gambling manipulation does not exist across the league. The players association is worried about players being abused or threatened online by disgruntled gamblers who have lost bets due to player performance, ESPN reports.

This is the NBA's biggest gambling-related scandal in nearly two decades. Back in 2007, longtime NBA referee Tim Donaghy was banned after it was revealed he was betting on NBA games he officiated and made calls to help with his wagers. He was sentenced to more than a year in prison.

The NBA isn't the only league dealing with this sort of issue right now. In MLB, two Cleveland Guardians pitchers, starter Luis Ortiz and All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase, have been suspended recently due to allegedly manipulating their performance to help associates win prop bets. Both pitchers threw balls well outside the strike zone, some well in front of the plate in the dirt, while betting activity was flagged in regards to prop bets on whether their first pitch of that inning would be a ball or strike. This led to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposing a ban on microbet props. New Jersey has also taken steps to ban prop bets on college athletics as well as "next play" bets, among other props. MLB is discussing the prop bet and microbet issue, per ESPN, in the wake of the Guardians scandal.