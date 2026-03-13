Friday's NBA schedule features eight games to use the all-new FanDuel promo code, which offers new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days, with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Among the top NBA games to watch are Knicks (-14.5) vs. Pacers, Timberwolves (-6.5) vs. Warriors, and Bulls vs. Clippers (-13.5). Claim up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days at FanDuel here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in the state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its advice could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA bets on Tuesday at FanDuel:



Rockets against the spread (-7) vs. Pelicans

Knicks vs Pacers - Over 227.5 points

Alperen Sengun, Rockets, Over 18.5 points

Claim up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days at FanDuel here:

Rockets ATS (-7) vs. Pelicans

The Rockets are coming off a rare blowout loss to the Nuggets, 129-93. The Rockets are 4-1 in their last five games at home against the Pelicans. The model's simulation average spread probability of 67.0% is drastically different from the consensus odds implied probability of 52.4%. Back the Rockets with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days:

Knicks vs. Pacers Over 227 Total



The total has gone over in six of the Knicks' last seven road games against the Pacers. The model's simulation average probability of 66.2% for the over is drastically different from the consensus odds implied probability of 52.4%. Back the Over with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days:

Alperen Sengun, Rockets, Over 18.5 Points

Alperen Sengun has gone over his points market in four of his last five games against teams with a bottom third defense, with an average of 28.2 points per game Back Alperen Sengun with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has various tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.