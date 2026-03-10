Friday's NBA schedule features five games to use the all-new FanDuel promo code, which offers new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days, with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Among the top NBA games to watch are Celtics vs. Spurs (-3.5), Bulls vs. Warriors (-6.5), and Timberwolves (-2.5) vs. Lakers. In the NBA game of the night, the model is the Celtics moneyline, among others. Claim up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days at FanDuel here:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its advice could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA bets on Tuesday at FanDuel:



Celtics, money line over the Spurs (+128)

Hornets vs Trail Blazers, Over 227.5 points

Cade Cunningham, Pistons, Over 25.5 points

Boston Celtics money line (+128) vs. San Antonio Spurs

In the game of the night in the NBA, the Boston Celtics will travel to take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics are getting healthier by the day with Jayson Tatum back in the lineup. The model is predicting a Celtics win outright. The Celtics are 6-1 straight up in their last seven games against the Spurs, and the Celtics are 5-1 ATS in the last six games.

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Over 227.5 Points

A high-scoring affair is predicted when the electric Charlotte Hornets travel to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Both teams are coming into this matchup healthy, which bodes well for the total hitting over 227.5. The total has gone over in 12 of the Trail Blazers' last 16 games, and in eight straight Portland home games.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit, Over 25.5 Points

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has achieved eight over games in his last 10 when on the road with an impressive average of 26.7 points per game. Brooklyn hasn't been playing the toughest defense, which has resulted in the total going over in nine of Nets' last 10 games at home.

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has various tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.