A nine-game NBA Cup schedule will bring a number of options in the NBA DFS pool. The top game of the night features Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers against Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET. Among the other top options for NBA DFS lineups include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey, Kyrie Irving, LaMelo Ball, Ty Jerome, James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Tyler Herro, Cooper Flagg, Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Jalen Johnson, Scottie Barnes, Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the most expensive player on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Knowing which players justify their high costs and knowing which are better kept our of daily Fantasy basketball lineups should be a part of your NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, Nov. 6

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving ($7,400 on DraftKings, $7,200 on FanDuel). The top overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft has been dominant. In a 116-111 win over the Houston Rockets on Oct. 30, he poured in 35 points, while adding nine assists and four rebounds. In six games this season, he is averaging 22.7 points, 4.8 assists and four rebounds. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

McClure's stacking him with Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert ($5,500 on DraftKings, $5,900 on FanDuel). Gobert is a rebounding machine. In a 127-125 overtime loss at Cleveland on Oct. 26, Gobert ripped down 20 rebounds. He posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a 112-100 win over the Bucks on Monday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Nov. 6

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.