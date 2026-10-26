The first full week of NBA action tips off on Monday as nine games are on the schedule with the first games tipping at 7 p.m. ET. The FanDuel NBA DFS main slate includes all nine games, while DraftKings isn't including the two late tips -- Jazz vs. Grizzlies and Nuggets vs. Warriors. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Jalen Johnson and Anthony Edwards are among the highest-priced options in the NBA DFS player pool.

Who are the best values for NBA DFS lineups on Monday? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, Oct. 26

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Antetokounmpo at $9,900 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. Miami is off to an 0-3 start, but production hasn't been a huge issue for Antetokounmpo. He scored 35 and 36 points in his first two games before dialing his minutes back a bit on Saturday in what was the second half of a back-to-back. Now with a day off, he's primed to play more than 30 minutes and return the type of numbers that make him an essential NBA DFS building block in a favorable matchup against the Mavs. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

McClure's also building around Thunder guard Jared McCain ($4,000 on DraftKings, $3,900 on FanDuel). OKC had a brutal game from an injury standpoint on Sunday, losing Jalen Williams to what appeared to be a serious leg injury and also seeing Jaylin Williams (wrist) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) leave that game. All three of those players have been ruled out for Monday, along with Chet Holmgren (knee), so it appears that McCain, who has averaged around 20 minutes per game thus far, could be in for more work on Monday against the Suns, making him a high-value option given his small price tag. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, Oct. 26

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.