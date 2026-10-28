A much more hearty NBA DFS player pool is available for Wednesday, with 12 games as opposed to the four on Tuesday. But with more options comes harder decisions on who to slot into daily Fantasy basketball lineups with so many compelling NBA DFS picks available. Among the All-Stars expected to take the court are Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic, while top rookies include Caleb Wilson and Yaxel Lendeborg.

Meanwhile, several stars are already shelved as the likes of Anthony Edwards (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) are sidelined. Who from their respective teams could emerge as sleeper picks for Wednesday's slate, without doing too much damage to your NBA DFS salary cap? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, Oct. 28

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Timberwolves point guard LaMelo Ball at $7,700 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel. Ball's had a modest start to his Wolves tenure, averaging 14.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds. However, with Edwards (knee) out for a couple of months, Ball will be both the primary scorer and distributor for Minnesota. He has the ideal opponent to get going offensively on Wednesday in the Warriors as Golden State has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing point guards on both FanDuel and DraftKings this season. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

McClure's also building around Hawks guard CJ McCollum ($5,300 on both DraftKings and FanDuel), who is coming off a 20-point game on Monday and is scorching from the field this season, shooting 53% overall and 44% on 3-pointers. Atlanta takes on Miami on Wednesday, and McCollum has 20-plus points in each of his last four games versus the Heat, also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists during this stretch. All of those past Heat defenses were better than what Miami has trotted out this season as it is allowing 121.8 points, which is seventh-most in the NBA. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, Oct. 28

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.