A nine-game NBA Cup schedule will bring a number of options in the NBA DFS pool. Among the more intriguing matchups is a battle between Yaxel Lendeborg and the Golden State Warriors and Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Among the other top options for NBA DFS lineups include James Harden, Ty Jerome, Jalen Brunson, Amen Thompson, Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell, Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant, Franz Wagner, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun, Bam Adebayo, Jalen Johnson, Cameron Boozer and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama are the most expensive players on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Knowing which players justify their high costs and knowing which are better kept our of daily Fantasy basketball lineups should be a part of your NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, Nov. 13

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell ($8,100 on DraftKings, $8,200 on FanDuel). The 13th pick of the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, has been a force for Cleveland. In a 109-97 loss to the New York Knicks on Nov. 7, he poured in 37 points, while grabbing four boards and dishing out four assists. He had 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 115-107 win at New York on Wednesday. In 12 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 22.8 points, five rebounds and 5.5 assists. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

McClure's stacking him with Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson ($4,200 on DraftKings, $3,900 on FanDuel). The 20th pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft by Cleveland has had his moments this season. In a 125-121 win over Brooklyn on Oct. 24, he scored a season-high 15 points, while dishing out four assists. In six games off the bench, he is averaging seven points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists in 21.2 minutes. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Nov. 13

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.