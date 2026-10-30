The NBA Cup begins on Friday with a 10-game slate, bringing numerous options in the NBA DFS pool. Among the top games include Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Among the other top options for NBA DFS lineups include Cade Cunningham, LeMelo Ball, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum, Cooper Flagg, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Alperen Sengun (back) is listed as questionable, while Jaylen Brown (knee) is doubtful.

Antetokounmpo is the most expensive player on both DraftKings and FanDuel as the Heat battle Pascal Siakam and the Pacers. Knowing which players justify their high costs and knowing which are better kept our of daily Fantasy basketball lineups should be a part of your NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, Oct. 30

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Hornets guard Dennis Schroder ($5,400 on DraftKings, $5,000 on FanDuel). The former first round pick in 2013 is one of four Charlotte players averaging double-digit scoring. In five games this season, he is averaging 14 points, 4.8 assists and four rebounds in 32.4 minutes. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

McClure's stacking him with Hornets teammate Brandon Miller ($7,800 on DraftKings, $8,100 on FanDuel). The forward leads Charlotte in scoring at 25.6 points per game. He is also averaging 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and one block in 33.8 minutes. He has had three consecutive 30-plus scoring games, including a 39-point performance in a 110-103 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Oct. 30

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.