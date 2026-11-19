There is a limited four-game slate on Thursday that will bring limited options in the NBA DFS pool. The top game of the night features Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks against LaMelo Ball and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET. Among the other top options for NBA DFS lineups include Damian Lillard, Ty Jerome, Tyler Herro, Yaxel Lendeborg, Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Clingan.

Victor Wembanyama is the most expensive player on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Knowing which players justify their high costs and knowing which are better kept our of daily Fantasy basketball lineups should be a part of your NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, Nov. 19

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Spurs center Victor Wembanyama ($12,000 on DraftKings, $12,600 on FanDuel). The top pick of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Spurs, has been a dominant force for San Antonio. He has produced a double-double in four of the last five games, including a 25-point, 18-rebound effort in a 105-93 loss to Detroit on Tuesday. In 15 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 28.4 points, 12 rebounds, 4.1 blocks, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 30 minutes of play. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

McClure's stacking him with Spurs guard Stephon Castle ($7,200 on DraftKings, $6,700 on FanDuel). The fourth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Spurs has been productive. In a 123-85 win against Golden State on Friday, he poured in 32 points, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out six assists. In 15 starts this season, he is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and one steal in 29.4 minutes of action. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, Nov. 19

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.