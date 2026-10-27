An abbreviated Tuesday NBA schedule of just four games means the NBA DFS player pool is a bit shallow. But what it lacks in quantity is made up for with high-quality options for daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Brunson and Domantas Sabonis are just some of the big names usable as NBA DFS picks. However, Pistons center Jalen Duren (hamstring) won't be an option as Detroit visits New York.

Duren's absence could make Karl-Anthony Towns even more attractive for NBA daily Fantasy as he faces backup bigs. Additionally, Detroit's Paul Reed and Tolu Smith should see more court time with Duren's absence, as one may find value deeper down the Pistons' depth chart. Who are the best values for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, Oct. 27

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Lakers point guard Luka Doncic at $11,300 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel. Already a two-time scoring champ, including last year, Doncic is also topping the NBA in points after the first week of the season. He's putting up 34.3 points and is coming off a 52-point, 10-assist, 8-rebound performance on Sunday. Even though he's the most expensive option in the NBA DFS player pool, Doncic should justify the costs on Tuesday versus Portland. He's averaged 36 points, 8.8 assists and 8 rebounds over his last four versus the Blazers. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

McClure's also building around Kings power forward Precious Achiuwa ($5,000 on DraftKings, $5,400 on FanDuel), who has scored in double figures in all three games, logging a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double in his last contest. Achiuwa started that game and should remain in the starting lineup on Tuesday with Keegan Murray (foot) out. Across the 20 games he played at least 30 minutes in last season -- after seeing 39 minutes in his most recent game -- Achiuwa averaged 17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, Oct. 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.