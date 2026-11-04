After no games were held on Election Day, NBA DFS contests resume on Wednesday, with 28 of the 30 teams in action. Thus, options are aplenty in the NBA DFS player pool, with stars such as Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Cooper Flagg set to take the court. Additionally, top rookies available for Wednesday daily Fantasy basketball lineups include Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson, who were the No. 3 and No. 4 overall picks, respectively.

Someone taken outside of the top 10 that has still supplied an impact in recent NBA DFS lineups is Thunder center Aday Mara. The Spaniard is being thrusted into a larger role with so many injuries for OKC, and he's averaged 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over his last four. Which other economical options should you consider for NBA daily Fantasy? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, Nov. 4

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Knicks forward OG Anunoby at $6,200 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel. The two-time champion is putting up 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his last six games, which includes a season high of 23 versus the Bulls last Wednesday. New York faces Chicago again tonight, as Anunoby has a chance to put up big numbers versus the league's worst defense. The Bulls allow the most points per game, the highest 3P percentage and the second highest FG percentage as several Knicks are worthy of being daily Fantasy picks tonight.

McClure's also building around Celtics point guard Derrick White ($6,700 on DraftKings, $5,900 on FanDuel) who has a great matchup on Wednesday versus a Bucks team with the league's worst record and the 28th scoring defense. The Bucks have allowed the most Fantasy points to opponents on FanDuel and the second most on DraftKings. White routinely fills up the box score, averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals as he's a low-cost, high-upside option for Wednesday NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, Nov. 4

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.