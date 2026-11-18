The Wednesday NBA DFS player pool is quite packed with 24 teams in action, including the Miami Heat facing the Milwaukee Bucks. Thus, Giannis Antetokounmpo will face his former squad for the first time, which could make him appealing for daily Fantasy basketball lineups in a potential revenge game, with the same going for Milwaukee's Tyler Herro. The only matchup with a higher total than Bucks vs. Heat (236.5) is Bulls vs. Nets (239.5) as many will target players from that game such as Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. when filling out NBA DFS lineups.

Antetokounmpo isn't the only one who will face a former employer on Wednesday as Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins will visit their old stomping grounds in Oklahoma City. The Hawks duo is combining to average 22.8 points as that could be a low-cost NBA DFS stack that would then allow you to roster pricier players and still comply with your NBA DFS salary cap. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, Nov. 18

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Cavaliers point guard James Harden at $7,500 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. The veteran has reached 20 points just three times this season, but two of those have come over his last three outings. He's also coming off a season high of 10 assists in his last game and should be aggressive offensively on Wednesday with Cleveland shorthanded. Evan Mobley is out, while Peyton Watson is questionable as the Cavs could be down two starters. The team will face Memphis tonight, and the Grizzlies have been giving to opposing point guards, allowing the 10th-most points per game to the position.

McClure's also building around Pistons SG/SF Kevin Huerter ($4,900 on DraftKings, $4,900 on FanDuel), who has been filling up the box score as of late. Over his last four games, Huerter's averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals. Detroit has a Fantasy-friendly matchup with New Orleans on Wednesday, as the Pels give up the second most points per game. Also, Huerter's season high with Detroit of 22 points last season came versus the Pelicans. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, Nov. 18

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.