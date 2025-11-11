There are only six games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 11 but basketball fans will get to see a highly anticipated matchup between Western Conference contenders when the Golden State Warriors visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors are trying to avoid another setback on the road while the Thunder hope to keep their offense humming at home, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Should the star point guard and reigning Finals MVP be among your DFS selections for Tuesday? Here's a look at the best DFS selections for Tuesday's games at top DFS sites.

Jalen Brunson vs. Grizzlies: Over 6.5 assists, at Underdog

Brunson has been on a bit of a tear recently when it comes to distributing the ball, going Over this line in three straight games and four of his last five. The Grizzlies are a league-average team when it comes to opponent assists but they are 21st in points allowed and 20th in defensive rating. The Knicks point guard will get his points but he should continue to set up teammates. Brunson is projected for 7.4 assists in the SportsLine Projection Model.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Warriors: Over 31.5 points, at Pick6

The SportsLine model is projecting SGA for 37.2 points, well past the 31.5 mark being offered. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30+ points in seven straight games and even though he's only gone Over 31.5 points twice in that stretch, two of his Unders came at 31 points. He averaged 37.0 points per game in three games against the Warriors a season ago and he should keep dominating them on Tuesday.

Nikola Jokic vs. Kings: Over 39.5 points + rebounds, at Sleeper

Jokic is averaging a triple-double to start what could be his fourth MVP season. The Nuggets big man is coming off a 32-point, 14-rebound, 14-assist showing against the Pacers and has shown no signs of letting up. Jokic gets to face a struggling Kings squad Tuesday and Domantas Sabonis is listed as questionable, so his primary matchup could be hampered or even sidelined. The SportsLine model has Jokic at 39.7 points + rebounds, and he's gone Over 39.5 points + rebounds in three of his last four games.

Responsible gaming

DFS users should always game responsibly and use all tools available to them at top DFS sites, such as setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. All DFS operators have contact information for helplines for those requiring further assistance.