A three-game NBA schedule will bring limited options in the NBA DFS pool. Among the top games include Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers against C.J. McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA Eastern Conference matchup. Among the other top options for NBA DFS lineups include James Harden, Darius Acuff Jr., Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, Dyson Daniels, Jrue Holiday, Evan Mobley, Zion Williamson and Jarrett Allen.

Jerome is the most expensive player on both DraftKings and FanDuel as the Grizzlies battle the Trail Blazers. Knowing which players justify their high costs and knowing which are better kept our of daily Fantasy basketball lineups should be a part of your NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, Oct. 29

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Kings guard Zach LaVine ($6,600 on DraftKings, $6,300 on FanDuel). The former No. 13 pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft has been red hot. In Sunday's 123-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, LaVine poured in 37 points, while dishing out five assists, while adding two assists and two rebounds. In four games this season, he is averaging 27.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and one steal. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

McClure's stacking him with Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. ($7,100 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel) as he looks to take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Pelicans. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has been dominant. In a 128-120 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, he scored 33 points, while adding four assists and two rebounds. In four games this season, he is averaging 21.5 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, Oct. 29

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.