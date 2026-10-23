A heavy 12-game NBA schedule on Friday leaves plenty of options in the NBA DFS pool. Among the many intriguing matchups feature Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics against Jalen Brunson and the defending champion New York Knicks, as well as Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Among the other top options for NBA DFS lineups include Cade Cunningham, Luka Doncic, Cooper Flagg, Tyrese Haliburton, LeMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bam Adebayo and Paolo Banchero.

Doncic is the most expensive player on both DraftKings and FanDuel as the Lakers battle the Clippers. Knowing which players justify their high costs and knowing which are better kept our of daily Fantasy basketball lineups should be a part of your NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, Oct. 23

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Pacers power forward Obi Toppin ($4,500 on DraftKings, $4,300 on FanDuel). The former No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft posted career highs in points (11.6), rebounds (4.4) and assists (2.3) last season, in addition to 0.5 steals. He scored 20 points and added three rebounds and two steals in Wednesday's 123-120 win at New Orleans. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

McClure's also building around Wizards forward Anthony Davis ($8,600 on DraftKings, $10,400 on FanDuel). Davis opened the season in a big way, scoring 34 points and adding 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 128-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Due to injury, he was limited to 20 games last season in Dallas, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes of action. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Oct. 23

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.