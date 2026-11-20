A nine-game NBA Cup games highlight Friday's schedule that will bring numerous options in the NBA DFS pool. The top game of the night features Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET. Among the other top options for NBA DFS lineups include Cade Cunningham, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Scottie Barnes, Josh Giddey, James Harden, Immanuel Quickley, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the most expensive player on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Knowing which players justify their high costs and knowing which are better kept our of daily Fantasy basketball lineups should be a part of your NBA DFS strategy. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, Nov. 20

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Magic guard Anthony Black ($6,400 on DraftKings, $7,100 on FanDuel). The sixth pick of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Magic, has been a force of late. He has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games. In a 107-100 win over Sacramento on Nov. 10, he poured in 26 points, while grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out five assists and making four steals. In 11 games, including 10 starts, he is averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.6 minutes of action. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

McClure's also building around Bulls guard Tre Jones ($4,200 on DraftKings, $4,200 on FanDuel). Jones has been red hot of late. In a 117-106 win at Minnesota on Saturday, he poured in 16 points, while dishing out four assists and making two blocks. In 14 games off the bench this season, he is averaging 10.9 points, 3.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 19 minutes of action. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Nov. 20

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.