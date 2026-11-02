The NBA regularly clears the schedule on Election Day to encourage voter participation, and that's the case again in 2026. With no games on Tuesday, that means all 30 teams are in action Monday. Eleven games are featured on the FanDuel main slate, while DraftKings has a dozen. That means there are plenty of of viable options for NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Who are the best values in the NBA DFS player pool?

Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, Nov. 2

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Knicks wing Josh Hart at $5,800 on both sites. His lower price reflects a lack of scoring upside. He's one of the top stat-sheet stuffers in the NBA, however, as he regularly piles up steals, assists and rebounds. He has an extremely favorable matchup against the Nets on Monday, and McClure loves his upside at a very affordable price on this full slate.

He's also building around Magic wing Desmond Bane ($7,000 on DraftKings, $6,800 on FanDuel) as he is expected to pick up the scoring load with Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) both ruled out. Bane hasn't seen less than 34 minutes in his last four games and is coming off a 40-minute effort against the Celtics. He has 20-point upside in a great matchup against the Wizards, and regularly records multiple assists and rebounds as well, making him another strong play for Monday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, Nov. 2

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.