The 2025 NBA Finals concluded Sunday, June 22 with the Oklahoma City Thunder winning their first title by defeating the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7, which means the offseason is officially set to begin. The league gets right into its next order of business with the 2025 NBA Draft, which is scheduled to take place over two days from June 23-24. The Dallas Mavericks hold the No. 1 overall pick and are widley expected to select Cooper Flagg, the star forward from Duke. The San Antonio Spurs are projected to select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick, and that's when this draft starts to get interesting.

Flagg, who is viewed as a bonafide franchise player and is the top player on the CBS Sports big board, is a -20000 favorite to be taken No. 1 overall at DraftKings Sportsbook. Harper is -5000 to be selected second. The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 3 pick thanks to protection rules and they'll be looking to add an impact player after injuries torpedoed what looked to be a promising campaign. The 76ers still have a contending core with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George but will need to account for availability being an issue for two of those players. CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein's latest mock draft has Texas guard Tre Johnson going third, but Baylor forward VJ Edgecombe is the -200 favorite at DraftKings to end up in Philadelphia. Rutgers forward Ace Bailey is also in the mix to be a top five pick. The Scarlet Knights and Bears have not had a player go in the top five in program history. Johnson is priced at -450 at DraftKings to be a top-five selection.

DraftKings NBA Draft odds

Cooper Flagg (-20000 to be No. 1 pick)

Dylan Harper (-5000 to be No. 2 pick)

VJ Edgecombe (-200 to be No. 3 pick, +300 to be No. 4 pick)

Kon Knueppel (+170 to be No. 4 pick, +425 to be No. 5 pick, -130 to be top-5 pick)

Tre Johnson (+180 to be No. 5 pick, +360 to be No. 4 pick, -450 to be top-5 pick)

Ace Bailey (+230 to be No. 6 pick, +275 to be No. 5 pick)

Jeremiah Fears (+175 to be No. 7 pick)

Egor Denim (+450 to be No. 8 pick, +115 to be top-10 pick)

Kahman Maluach (+220 to be No. 9 pick)

Derik Queen (+450 to be No. 10 pick, +500 to be No. 9 pick)

Carter Bryant (-120 to be top-10 pick, -140 to be picked Under 11.5 )

Collin Murray-Boyles (+160 to be top-10 pick, -120 to be Under 14.5)

The Blue Devils could see three players selected in the top 10. In addition to Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are projected to be high picks. Knueppel is being mocked to the Utah Jazz at No. 5, and he's priced at -130 to be taken in the top five. You can also bet on the Over/Under for Knueppel's draft position, with the line set at 5.5 (Over +100, Under -130). Maluach is being mocked to the Brooklyn Nets, who hold four first-round selections heading into Wednesday. He is the favorite to be taken No. 9 at +220, which would send him to the Toronto Raptors. You can also bet on whether Knueppel or Maluach will be drafted first, with the forward being a -380 favorite in that market.

The Nets are one of eight teams to hold multiple first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. The defending champions Thunder have two selections, which they can use to either continue adding depth or package in a deal for a win-now player. The Spurs hold two lottery selections, which made them a potential suitor for the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant but San Antonio chose to stay put. The Houston Rockets traded for Durant on Sunday, sending the No. 10 pick to the Phoenix Suns in the package. The Suns now hold two first-round picks and are expected to South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles at No. 10. He's +160 to go in the top 10 at DraftKings and the Over/Under on his draft position is 14.5.

One potential draft market where bettors can find value is for a player to be selected in the first round. There are near locks like French forward Noah Penda (-550) and Florida point guard Walter Clayton Jr. (-400) but Drake Powell (-240) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (-115) are the most intriguing plays. Powell is being mocked to the Suns at No. 29 but the Thunder at No. 24 could be potentially earlier landing spot for the freshman forward out of North Carolina. The Thunder have a track record of developing wing players who might be undervalued by the consensus (Lu Dort, Jalen Williams) and Powell might fit that bill. Kalkbrenner is being mocked to the Celtics at No. 28 but would almost surely not fall past the Suns at No. 29 should he be available. The Suns need frontcourt bodies and while Kalkbrenner still has plenty to work on, he's a 7-footer who can run the floor and has a solid foundation for an outside shot.