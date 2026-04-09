The 2026 NCAA Tournament is officially in the books, with the Michigan Wolverines clinching the program's second championship, knocking off UConn 69-63 in the national title game. The Wolverines are going to see major changes, with one of those being senior Yaxel Lendeborg declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft. Lendeborg played through a sprained MCL he suffered in the national semifinal against Arizona, which clearly slowed him down. After scoring 75 combined points against Saint Louis, Alabama and Tennessee, Lendeborg managed just 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting in the title game. He's projected to be a first-round pick but his odds to go first overall are +18000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Draft first overall pick odds (via DraftKings)

A.J. Dybantsa -180

Darryn Peterson +240

Cameron Boozer +700

Darius Acuff Jr. +5000

Caleb Wilson +10000

Kingston Flemings +15000

Yaxel Lendeborg +18000

Koa Peat +25000

Nate Ament +25000

Mikel Brown Jr. +25000

Jayden Quaintance +25000

Keaton Wagler +25000

The favorite to go first overall in DraftKings' NBA betting odds is BYU forward A.J. Dybantsa, who averaged 25.5 points per game on 51% shooting from the field. He also grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game and often carried the Cougars when other players couldn't find their shot. While BYU's tournament hopes were largely dashed with Richie Saunders' injury, Dybantsa couldn't improve his stock in the bracket due to an early exit. His 3-point shot still needs consistency, but his free-throw percentage (77.4%) suggests he'll eventually become a decent perimeter threat. His size, athleticism and two-way potential has NBA teams ready to grab him but the biggest reason he's the favorite to go first overall at -180 is positional fit. Dybantsa would slot into any tanking team's lineup right away without having to worry about a positional logjam. Teams like the Wizards, Pacers, Jazz, Nets and Kings have an immediate need at Dybantsa's natural position and that makes him the favorite as a future bet.

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While Dybantsa is certainly a talented player, there are some who believe Kansas guard Darryn Peterson is actually the best prospect in the class. He's a better perimeter shooter and has all the qualities of a floor leader, but there are concerns about his fitness after he missed portions of games throughout the season. There's also some positional considerations to be made, although teams might draft him anyway if they like what they see enough. The Wizards are likely to give Trae Young a shot as the lead guard while the Pacers will get Tyrese Haliburton back. Utah has seen Keyonte George emerge, and adding another ball-dominant guard could take away from his development. However, Peterson is not far behind Dybantsa at +240 to be taken first overall.

Duke forward Cameron Boozer, who became only the fifth freshman ever to win the National Player of the Year award, rounds out what is looking like a consensus top-3 in the class. Boozer might not possess the upside of Dybantsa or Peterson but he's arguably got the highest floor as an interior force who can also stretch the floor. The Blue Devils ran their offense through Boozer and went 35-3 to grab the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. That's not a bad endorsement for Boozer. The Wizards would be the ideal landing spot, as Boozer could play with Young and Anthony Davis, but Brooklyn and Utah could also offer paths to immediate playing time.

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It's important to remember that tournament results don't always translate to how a prospect is rated. Boozer was one miracle shot away from playing in the Final Four, so his stock probably had a chance to rise a bit had the Blue Devils advanced. However, Dybantsa and Peterson would've still likely been rated higher than him as the draft process ramps up. For now, the BYU forward is the clear choice to go first overall, but placing a bet on Peterson at this price could offer more value, especially since it seems most NBA personnel view both similarly.