NBA futures: How Giannis Antetokounmpo trade impacts 2027 NBA Finals, Eastern Conference and MVP odds

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga lasted 13 months. The market reaction to the trade took seconds.

Immediately after the news late Monday night that the Milwaukee Bucks had agreed to send the two-time NBA MVP to the Miami Heat, bettors jumped on the Heat. Miami went from +3000 at DraftKings to win the 2026-27 NBA title to +1800. In addition, the Heat dropped from +1200 to win the Eastern Conference—behind the Celtics (+225), Knicks (+250), Pistons (+800) and Pacers (+1100)—to +600 to win the East, behind just Boston (+225) and New York (+300).

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2027 NBA champion

Team Monday odds Current odds Spurs +250 +250 Thunder +260 +260 Celtics +600 +650 Knicks +650 +700 Heat +3000 +1800 Pistons +2500 +2500 Nuggets +2500 +2500 Timberwolves +3000 +3000 Lakers +3000 +3000 Pacers +2800 +3500

Here is the reported basic framework of the trade: Milwaukee will send Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to Miami for All-Star guard and Wisconsin native Tyler Herro, center Kel'el Ware, swingman Jaime Jaquez Jr., guard Kasparas Jakucionis, three unprotected first round picks (including the No. 13 pick in Tuesday's NBA Draft), a pick swap in 2030 and a 2033 second rounder. The deal cannot be finalized until July 6 and could still be tweaked to include other teams and players.

The acquisition of the Greek Freak gives the Heat arguably a top-five NBA player. Antetokounmpo is coming off another stat-filling season: 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game despite playing through injuries and for a Bucks team that finished 11 games out of the play-in bracket.

Antetokounmpo also gives Miami a formidable defensive interior. He is a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, while center Bam Adebayo is coming off an All-Defensive Second Team selection and averaged 10 rebounds per game last season. Both players can switch on the perimeter and help the team improve its defensive rating from last season (113.6 points per 100 possessions), which ranked 14th in the league.

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However, Heat president Pat Riley still has a lot of work to do this summer. The trade has thinned the roster and leaves at least five roster spots that need to be filled. Riley certainly will target shooters in the offseason, but he will be restricted to spend freely by the team's cap situation.



2027 Eastern Conference champion

Team Monday odds Current odds Celtics +225 +225 Knicks +250 +300 Heat +1200 +600 Pistons +800 +1000 Pacers +1100 +1200

Monday's blockbuster move also affected the NBA MVP market. Antetokounmpo, who made the All-NBA First Team for seven straight seasons (2019-2025) before his injury-plagued year last season, dropped from +1400 to +1200 to win the MVP. That's behind only Victor Wembanyama (+200), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+330), Nikola Jokic (+550) and Luka Doncic (+700). Considering Antetokounmpo almost certainly will need to carry the offensive load for Miami, he has the potential to have another big statistical season, this time for a relevant title contender.