The 2025 NBA Draft has come and gone, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, Duke phenom Cooper Flagg went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks. Flagg will now be tasked with being the face of the franchise just a few months after general manager Nico Harrison shocked the sports world by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the draft wrapped up, we have updated NBA futures odds to look at. How did the draft impact odds for next year's championship at some of the top NBA betting sites? And besides Flagg, who are the favorites to win NBA Rookie of the Year next season at betting sites?

NBA Rookie of the Year odds

Unsurprisingly, Flagg and No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs are 1-2 in Rookie of the Year odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Flagg the heavy betting favorite at -200. That duo is followed by Ace Bailey, who went fifth overall to the Utah Jazz, and Tre Johnson, the sixth overall pick of the Washington Wizards.

Here's who have the 10 shortest odds at DraftKings for Rookie of the Year:

Cooper Flagg, -200 (Dallas)

Dylan Harper, +900 (San Antonio)

Ace Bailey, +1000 (Utah)

Tre Johnson, +1200 (Washington)

VJ Edgecombe, +2200 (Philadelphia)

Egor Demin, +2200 (Brooklyn)

Kon Knueppel, +4000 (Charlotte)

Jeremiah Fears, +4000 (New Orleans)

Kasparas Jakucionis, +5000 (Miam)

Derik Queen, +5000 (New Orleans)

The top eight on this list were the first eight overall selections. Where it gets more interesting is with Queen and Jakucionis, who were selected 13th and 20th overall, respectively. Queen now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans after a great freshman campaign at Maryland. Queen is one of two New Orleans rookies in the top 10 here along with Fears, the No. 7 pick out of Oklahoma. Jakucionis landed with the Miami Heat after a standout season at Illinois, and he enters the NBA already having played professionally in Europe despite being just 19 years old.

Conference title and championship futures movement

Two teams saw their futures odds notably shrink after the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Draft: the 76ers and Atlanta Hawks.

The 76ers had an abysmal 2024-25 campaign, finishing with the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They still have veteran pieces like Joel Embiid in the fold, and they entered the draft +1200 to win the East and +3500 to win it all next year. Philly is now +1000 to win the Eastern Conference and +3000 to win the title. This comes after the 76ers selected Edgecombe No. 3 overall. He was a top-five player in his high school recruiting class and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection for Baylor after averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his lone collegiate season. Edgecombe should be a nice backcourt complement to Tyrese Maxey, an All-Star last year for the first time.

The Hawks' odds of winning the Eastern Conference nearly split in half from the start of the draft to now, going from +4500 to +2200. Their championship odds also shrunk from +20000 to +12000. That movement has less to do with the draft and more to do with a notable trade the team made. In terms of the draft, Atlanta went local with its first-round pick, taking Georgia big man Asa Newell at No. 23 overall after a solid college season for the Bulldogs. Earlier in the week, Atlanta acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Boston Celtics in a three-team deal also involving the Brooklyn Nets. Porzingis was an All-Star in 2018 and won a ring with Boston in 2024. He missed the start of 2024-25 due to injury but played 42 games in the regular season and averaged 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while playing just under 29 minutes per contest.