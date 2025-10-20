The 2025-26 NBA season is finally upon us and there will be some big changes for fans, starting with basketball coverage returning to NBC for Opening Night on Tuesday, Oct. 21. The reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder will receive their rings when they host the Houston Rockets in the first game of the season, with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers closing things out in the second game of the doubleheader. The Thunder are the +245 betting favorites to repeat as NBA champions at DraftKings Sportsbook and their win total sits at 62.5. Is Oklahoma City the best bet in the win totals market, or are there other plays which offer more value?

We'll dive into each team's win total and look at a few spots where those interested in NBA betting can lock in wagers for the 2025-26 campaign.

NBA 2025-26 win totals (via DraftKings)

Click here to bet on NBA win totals and more at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass:

Best NBA win totals bets

76ers Under 44.5 wins (-115)

Philadelphia was able to land a solid prospect in the draft in VJ Edgecombe but this team is still relying heavily on Paul George and Joel Embiid, two injury-prone players who struggle to stay healthy throughout the season. George is reportedly still working his way back in terms of conditioning and might miss time to start the season. Embiid's knee is reportedly solid but can flare up at any point. We already know George and Embiid will be rested strategically on back-to-backs even when healthy. The Eastern Conference has lost some key players due to injuries but the 76ers are unlikely to take advantage unless everyone somehow stays healthy.

Bucks Over 43.5 wins (-115)

Giannis Antetokounmpo put pressure on Milwaukee's front office and the Bucks made a move, stretching Damian Lillard's massive contract across its books to add Myles Turner. The Antetokounmpo-Turner pairing will take some time to gel and the Bucks will need to figure out the point guard situation but it's important to remember how Antetokounmpo closed last season. Over his last 21 games, he averaged 29.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. With shooters like Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince and A.J. Green on the floor, the Bucks should be able to have a lethal offense centered around their superstar. As long as they're healthy, they'll get to 44 or more wins.

Phoenix Suns Over 30.5 wins (-120)

Yes, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are gone. Yes, there's an unproven new head coach in Jordan Ott. However, this team still has Devin Booker and a competent group of supporting players in Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams. There's a solid nine-man rotation here and as long as the Suns don't completely implode defensively, they should be able to steal a few wins here and there during the dog days of the regular season. It's a low line to cross and Booker is a star in his prime, which makes the Over a good play.

Indiana Pacers Under 37.5 wins (-110)

The Pacers had one of the most inspiring runs in recent NBA history, going all the way to Game 7 of the NBA Finals before falling to to the Thunder. Indiana will be without Tyrese Haliburton after he tore his Achilles in Game 7, and Turner left in free agency. This roster does have some talent with Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard but most opposing units will have the best player on the floor. This team is due for a regression after a hot finish to last season and I see them finishing with fewer than 38 wins.

Rockets Under 53.5 wins (-125)

Kevin Durant is here but Houston is going to be without Fred VanVleet for the rest of the season. Even if Amen Thompson makes the jump to stardom with extended minutes, VanVleet's production is not going to be easy to replace. The Rockets are all about the endgame here after winning 52 games a year ago but falling in the first round of the playoffs. It's possible Durant has his workload managed a bit to stay fresh for the postseason and Houston takes it a bit easy to give itself the best shot at a playoff run, leading to the Under hitting on this line.