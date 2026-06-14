NBA futures odds: Spurs favored to bounce back and win 2027 championship

Since the Golden State Warriors won their second consecutive title -- and third in four years -- in 2018, the NBA has crowned a different champion eight straight times. The New York Knicks hope to put an end to that streak in 2027.

This postseason, New York captured the third championship in franchise history -- and first since 1973 -- as it defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games. The Knicks ended their 52-year drought with Saturday's 94-90 triumph in Game 5 at San Antonio, which made them the eighth team in NBA history to win three road games in an NBA Finals.

The Spurs held double-digit leads in each of the five contests against New York and squandered all of them but ultimately won Game 3 to get back in the series. They appeared to be on their way to evening the matchup before the Knicks set an NBA Finals record by overcoming a 29-point deficit in Game 4 and posting a 107-106 victory.

Despite a postseason in which it suffered only three losses and had the highest point differential (+283) in league playoff history, New York is not the early favorite at the major sportsbooks to repeat as champion. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Knicks as the fourth favorite with odds of +650, while Caesars Sportsbook (+600) and BetMGM Sportsbook (+700) have them tied with the Boston Celtics as the third favorite.

With most of their core players being 22 years old or younger, the Spurs are favored at some major books to learn from their mistakes this year and win the 2027 NBA championship. Towering 7-foot-4 center Victor Wembanyama will turn 23 next January, Stephon Castle celebrates his 22nd birthday in November and fellow guard Dylan Harper will be 21 next March.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists San Antonio as the +250 favorite to win its sixth overall title and first since 2014, Caesars has the Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder as co-favorites at +275 and BetMGM Sportsbook has the reigning Western Conference champions as the second favorite with +270 odds, just behind OKC (+250).

ODDS TO WIN 2027 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP

The Thunder had aspirations of repeating this year and had a 3-2 lead against the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals but lost the final two contests, including Game 7 at home. Oklahoma City is the early favorite to win the 2027 title at BetMGM and the co-favorite at Caesars.

Boston, which won its 18th championship in 2024 but was upset by the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games in the opening round this year as it squandered a 3-1 series lead, is the third favorite at DraftKings with odds of +550. The Celtics are tied with the Knicks for that spot at both Caesars and BetMGM.