The 2026-27 NBA season continues with some top contests during Thanksgiving week, which has become one of the busiest sports weeks of the year. The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users three free months of NBA League Pass plus $200 in bonus bets. This specific DraftKings promo expires soon, making now the ideal chance to lock in access to out-of-market games and watch players such as LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, plus secure bonus bets to use on the NBA and more this week. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

No specific code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is exclusive to new users of the sportsbook, meaning you cannot have previously created an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, awarded as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days. Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is one-stop shopping for all basketball fans. It allows the ability to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Live local blackouts and nationally broadcast blackouts for games on traditional television services or streaming platforms do apply though. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether you're looking to track superstars like Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic, or follow along with teams like the New York Knicks as they seek to defend their NBA title, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness nearly every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team and to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of his season in Philadelphia? This could be the option for you. Get three months of free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

NBA League Pass promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets awarded every seven days for 21 days. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months. Get three months of free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

2026-27 NBA storylines

Will the Wizards make a run?

Washington has made some big-time splashes via the trade market over the past few years, trading for Trae Young and Anthony Davis before landing the No. 1 overall pick and drafting AJ Dybantsa. It's been a slow start for the Wizards, though, as the mix of young players with promise and NBA All-Stars form on-court chemistry. The Wizards haven't won more than 18 games in a season over the last three years, largely due to Young and Davis battling injuries.

The Wizards haven't had a winning season since the 2017-18 season. But with Davis being a 10-time All-Star and Young as a four-time All-Star, this season had potential to be different. However, depending on how the next few weeks go, Davis could be a trade target if Washington decides to add assets for the future. Are the Wizards worthy of a longshot bet to make the postseason?

The Wizards have +900 odds at DraftKings to make the playoffs, with +5500 odds to win the Southeast Division. The Heat are -115 favorites to win the Southeast, followed by the Hawks (+190) and the Magic (+370) in the latest NBA odds at DraftKings. Claim the NBA League Pass offer and $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings here:

DraftKings NBA League Pass promotion terms

Minimum age 21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY).

Get max. $200 in Bonus Bets as 8x $25 in Bonus Bets.

Reward issued as 2x $25 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after issuance.

Get 1 promo code to redeem a 3-month NBA League Pass subscription, complimentary of DraftKings.

Subscription auto-renews monthly at the then-current price (currently $16.99/mo); cancel anytime.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.