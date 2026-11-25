The 2026-27 NBA season is picking up heading into the holidays, but you can still claim the latest DraftKings promo code to secure $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager as a new user. This NBA League Pass promo and sign-up bonus means that you can watch every out-of-market game and boost your bankroll for NBA betting. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

No specific code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is exclusive to new users of the sportsbook, meaning you cannot have previously created an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, awarded as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days. Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is one-stop shopping for all basketball fans. It allows the ability to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Live local blackouts and nationally broadcast blackouts for games on traditional television services or streaming platforms do apply though. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether you're looking to track superstars like Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic, or follow along with teams like the New York Knicks as they seek to defend their NBA title, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness nearly every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team and to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of his season in Philadelphia? This could be the option for you. Get three months of free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

NBA League Pass promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets awarded every seven days for 21 days. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months. Get three months of free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

2026-27 NBA storylines

How hot can the Heat get?

Despite acquiring two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade this offseason, the Miami Heat got off to a slow start with losses in six of their first nine games. Things were bad enough that there were early reports that Antetokounmpo might not consider re-signing with Miami after the season.

However, Antetokounmpo has started to find chemistry with his new teammates, particularly frontcourt mate Bam Adebayo. The Heat ripped off seven wins in a row and continue to surge in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo has put himself back into the NBA MVP conversation.

The Greek Freak is seventh on the NBA MVP odds board at DraftKings at +5000 and his chances are likely to improve the higher that Miami climbs. As for the Heat, they're now +2500 to win the NBA championship, +1100 to win the East, +2000 to win the No. 1 seed and -390 to make the 2027 NBA Playoffs. Claim the NBA League Pass offer and $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings here:

DraftKings NBA League Pass promotion terms

Minimum age 21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY).

Get max. $200 in Bonus Bets as 8x $25 in Bonus Bets.

Reward issued as 2x $25 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after issuance.

Get 1 promo code to redeem a 3-month NBA League Pass subscription, complimentary of DraftKings.

Subscription auto-renews monthly at the then-current price (currently $16.99/mo); cancel anytime.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.