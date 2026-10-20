To celebrate the upcoming start of the 2026-27 NBA season, the latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager as a new user. That means you can watch any out-of-market NBA game that you want and can follow along when you place wagers on teams like the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors or players like Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

No specific code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is exclusive to new users of the sportsbook, meaning you cannot have previously created an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, awarded as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days. Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is one-stop shopping for all basketball fans. It allows the ability to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Live local blackouts and nationally broadcast blackouts for games on traditional television services or streaming platforms do apply though. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether you're looking to track superstars like Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic, or follow along with teams like the New York Knicks as they seek to defend their NBA title, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness nearly every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team and to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of his season in Philadelphia? This could be the option for you. Get three months of free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

NBA League Pass promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets awarded every seven days for 21 days. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months. Get three months of free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

2026-27 NBA storylines

How will the Wizards fare?

The Washington Wizards still don't have a 50-win season in franchise history, it has been six years since the franchise made the NBA playoffs and it's been a decade since they've won a postseason series. However, there's room for some optimism for basketball fans in our nation's capital this season after making a series of aggressive moves in 2026.

Washington traded for Trae Young and Anthony Davis last season and then selected AJ Dybantsa from BYU after being awarded the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Young re-signed and Davis has heavy incentives to put his best foot forward in a contract year with Washington. Meanwhile, Dybantsa will form a talented young core with former lottery picks A.J. Sarr, Tre Johnson, Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly.

It's a roster with talent, but understandable questions about how the pieces will gel and legitimate health concerns. As a result, the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Wizards as +15000 underdogs to win the NBA title and price them at +310 to make the 2027 NBA Playoffs. Dybantsa is priced at +425 to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors and you can also play dozens of other Wizards-related NBA futures. Claim the NBA League Pass offer and $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings here:

DraftKings NBA League Pass promotion terms

Get max. $200 in Bonus Bets as 8x $25 in Bonus Bets.

Reward issued as 2x $25 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after issuance.

Get 1 promo code to redeem a 3-month NBA League Pass subscription, complimentary of DraftKings.

Subscription auto-renews monthly at the then-current price (currently $16.99/mo); cancel anytime.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.