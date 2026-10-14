You can watch any out-of-market NBA game with NBA League Pass by using the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users three months of NBA League Pass free, plus $200 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager. The Sixers went all-in this offseason, trading for Jaylen Brown and signing LeBron James to pair with Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid. Now Philadelphia is priced at +900 to win the NBA Championship on DraftKings, and you can tune in all season with the NBA League Pass promo. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

No specific code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is exclusive to new users of the sportsbook, meaning you cannot have previously created an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, awarded as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days. Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is one-stop shopping for all basketball fans. It allows the ability to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Live local blackouts and nationally broadcast blackouts for games on traditional television services or streaming platforms do apply though. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether you're looking to track superstars like Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic, or follow along with teams like the New York Knicks as they seek to defend their NBA title, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness nearly every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team and to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of his season in Philadelphia? This could be the option for you. Get three months of free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

NBA League Pass promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets awarded every seven days for 21 days. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months. Get three months of free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

2026-27 NBA storylines

Can Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks defend their title?

The Knicks ended a 53-year title drought last season with a dominant playoff run where they won 16 of their 19 games. Jalen Brunson won NBA Finals MVP honors by averaging 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while New York beat San Antonio in five games. The 30-year-old is back for his fifth season with the Knicks and ninth season in the NBA hoping to guide the franchise to another championship.

OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges are back as well and the only major change in the New York rotation is Andre Drummond joining the roster as the backup center after Mitchell Robinson departed. They'll open the season on Oct. 20 against LeBron and the 76ers at Madison Square Garden, where they'll hoist the franchise's third championship banner before the game.

DraftKings prices the Knicks at +900 to win the NBA Championship, which is tied with the 76ers for third-lowest odds in the NBA behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (+270) and San Antonio Spurs (+270). They're also the +340 favorites to win the Eastern Conference over the 76ers (+380) and the over/under for total wins this season is 52.5 after New York managed 53 regular-season wins in 2025-26. Claim the NBA League Pass offer and $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings here:

DraftKings NBA League Pass promotion terms

Get max. $200 in Bonus Bets as 8x $25 in Bonus Bets.

Reward issued as 2x $25 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after issuance.

Get 1 promo code to redeem a 3-month NBA League Pass subscription, complimentary of DraftKings.

Subscription auto-renews monthly at the then-current price (currently $16.99/mo); cancel anytime.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.