The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. Use it to bet on the NBA throughout the season, including futures, NBA player props, games, awards, and more. Fans wanting to catch out-of-market NBA games for the rest of the season need to take advantage of the latest NBA League Pass promo. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

No specific code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is exclusive to new users of the sportsbook, meaning you cannot have previously created an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, awarded as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days. Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is one-stop shopping for all basketball fans. It allows the ability to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Live local blackouts and nationally broadcast blackouts for games on traditional television services or streaming platforms do apply though. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether you're looking to track superstars like Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic, or follow along with teams like the New York Knicks as they seek to defend their NBA title, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness nearly every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team and to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of his season in Philadelphia? This could be the option for you. Get three months of free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

NBA League Pass promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets awarded every seven days for 21 days. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months. Get three months of free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

2026-27 NBA storylines

Can the Thunder bounce back?

The Thunder were NBA champions two seasons ago and they led the NBA with 64 wins during the regular season. After easily sweeping away the Suns and Lakers in the first two rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, it looked like Oklahoma City was well on its way to winning a second consecutive title. However, the Thunder ran into Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals and shockingly fell in an incredibly seven-game series.

The core from that unit remains intact, with two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team. The Thunder also had two first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, adding interior depth by drafting Michigan big man Aday Mara No. 12 overall and then adding shooting by drafting Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz No. 16 overall. They'll be tested after Jalen Williams suffered a foot injury on Sunday night against the Clippers.

The Spurs and Thunder are both listed at +270 to win the championship in the latest NBA futures from DraftKings, while the Thunder are actually slight favorites (+140) to win the West over the Spurs (+150). Oklahoma City's over/under for total wins is 62.5. Claim the NBA League Pass offer and $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings here:

DraftKings NBA League Pass promotion terms

Get max. $200 in Bonus Bets as 8x $25 in Bonus Bets.

Reward issued as 2x $25 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after issuance.

Get 1 promo code to redeem a 3-month NBA League Pass subscription, complimentary of DraftKings.

Subscription auto-renews monthly at the then-current price (currently $16.99/mo); cancel anytime.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.