The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users three months of free NBA League Pass and $200 in bonus bets after spending $5, paid within 21 days for the action. Just a few nights into the 2026-27 NBA season has already produced some telling results. LeBron James aided the Philadelphia 76ers in taking down the defending champion Knicks in his debut on NBA Opening Night, dampening New York's championship celebration evening. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

No specific code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is exclusive to new users of the sportsbook, meaning you cannot have previously created an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, awarded as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days. Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is one-stop shopping for all basketball fans. It allows the ability to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Live local blackouts and nationally broadcast blackouts for games on traditional television services or streaming platforms do apply though. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether you're looking to track superstars like Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic, or follow along with teams like the New York Knicks as they seek to defend their NBA title, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness nearly every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team and to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of his season in Philadelphia? This could be the option for you. Get three months of free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

NBA League Pass promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets awarded every seven days for 21 days. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months. Get three months of free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

2026-27 NBA storylines

Will the Pistons go all the way?

One popular adage in the NBA is "You need to lose to learn how to win." The New York Knicks added more evidence for those who believe in that theory when they won the title after three straight years of losing before even making the NBA Finals. Could the Pistons be next in line to add fuel to this theory this year?

Detroit went from 14 wins to 44 wins to 60 wins in three years, with Cade Cunningham being the causal reason for that. Cunningham, 25, enters his sixth NBA season after being selected No. 1 in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he finished fifth in NBA MVP voting last season.

The pressure isn't all on Cunningham in Detroit, though, with quality players such as Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson and John Collins around him. The Pistons lost to the Cavaliers in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals last year. Detroit has +950 odds to win the East and +2500 odds to win the NBA Finals in the latest NBA odds at DraftKings. Claim the NBA League Pass offer and $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings here:

DraftKings NBA League Pass promotion terms

Get max. $200 in Bonus Bets as 8x $25 in Bonus Bets.

Reward issued as 2x $25 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after issuance.

Get 1 promo code to redeem a 3-month NBA League Pass subscription, complimentary of DraftKings.

Subscription auto-renews monthly at the then-current price (currently $16.99/mo); cancel anytime.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.