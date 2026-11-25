The latest DraftKings promo code was made for NBA betting, with new users receiving $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making their first $5 wager. Superstars like Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum have already had a major impact on the season, and you won't have to miss any of your favorite teams and players with this NBA League Pass promo from DraftKings. Click here to get three months of NBA League Pass + $200 in bonus bets:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is available for new users at DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get access to this promo and others:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make a deposit and opt in to the NBA League Pass promotion. Spend at least $5.



Get started here:

How does the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code work?

DraftKings will give new customers one promo code to redeem a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass in addition to $200 in bonus bets after spending $5. The promo code will be delivered via the email associated with the user's DraftKings account, and via the in-app carousel. Get started here if you're a new user:

What is DraftKings?

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the largest sportsbooks in the nation, providing the ability to bet on thousands of money lines, spreads, props, over/unders, futures, and more. DraftKings offers a variety of sports betting options, from the biggest sports such as football, basketball, baseball, and soccer, to more niche sports such as cricket, lacrosse and rugby. There are already numerous markets for the 2026-27 NBA season. Along with the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo, the sportsbook often provides multiple profit boost tokens daily to increase your potential winnings.

2026-27 NBA storylines

Can the Mavericks keep it up?



From the moment that the ping-pong balls bounced in their favor, the Mavericks knew that their fortunes were going to be tied to Cooper Flagg. However, they might not have expected to see those fortunes change so rapidly. After winning 26 games in Flagg's rookie season, Dallas has 11 of its first 18 games in 2026-27 and look like a team capable of contending for a postseason spot right now.

Flagg won NBA Rookie of the Year honors last season, but he's taken a considerable step forward this season. He's averaging 24.3 points, 6.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game in his sophomore campaign. With Kyrie Irving healthy and playing the role of an incredibly capable No. 2 scorer and primary ballhandler, the Mavs are at least a year ahead of schedule (possibly two).

Oddsmakers aren't quite buying Dallas' chances of winning a title with a teenager (Flagg turns 20 next month) as the main attraction, as DraftKings lists the Mavericks at +25000 to win the championship. However, they're now listed at -140 to reach at least 40 regular-season wins and they're +135 to make the 2027 NBA Playoffs. Flagg is 10th on the board in the NBA MVP odds (though he's still a +18000 longshot) and he's +5000 to win Most Improved Player. If you're a new user, claim the NBA League Pass offer at DraftKings here:

NBA League Pass pricing

Users do not need a specific TV or streaming service to access NBA League Pass, which has a monthly base price of $16.99/month to watch every out-of-market game live or on demand on one device. Users can upgrade to NBA League Pass Premium for $24.99/month to stream on up to three devices without commercials. The NBA League Pass base plan is $109.99 for the entire season, and $159.99 annually for NBA League Pass Premium, so this three-month free access promo offers significant savings.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass grants access to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Local blackout restrictions apply, and users are also unable to watch nationally broadcast games on traditional television services or streaming platforms. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can take advantage of exciting features like customizable broadcasts, stat overlays, and betting and strategy streams. Multiview gives fans a chance to watch multiple games on one screen. NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of his first season in Philadelphia? This could be the option for you. New users can claim the NBA League Pass promo code from DraftKings here:

NBA League Pass FAQ

Local blackout restrictions apply to NBA League Pass, as well as blackouts for nationally televised or streamed games. However, those games will be available to watch at 6am ET after the game. Depending on your NBA League Pass subscription, you could watch on three streams at once. The base plan ($16.99/month) allows only one concurrent stream, but the NBA League Pass Premium package allows up to three streams at once.

Multiview allows users to watch up to four games at once, and this feature is offered in both the basic and premium plans. Offline viewing is available in the premium plan, but not the base plan.

Those who use the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo will be provided a promotion code from DraftKings to claim three months free of NBA League Pass and $200 in bonus bets. After the three months, the subscription auto-renews monthly for the base plan, but you can cancel at any time.

If you are a die-hard NBA fan who doesn't want to be restricted by your local broadcast or the national schedule, NBA League Pass is the best way to track your top teams, favorite players, Fantasy basketball lineups, or online sports betting wagers. New users can click here to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full DraftKings NBA League Pass promotion terms